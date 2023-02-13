U.S. blacklists six Chinese entities over links to alleged spy balloon

The U.S. has blacklisted six Chinese entities that it says are linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs — part of Washington’s retaliation for an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed American airspace.

The economic restrictions followed the Biden administration’s pledge to consider broader efforts to address Chinese surveillance activities and will make it more difficult for the five companies and one research institute to obtain U.S. technology exports.

The move, announced Friday, is likely to further escalate the diplomatic row between the U.S. and China sparked by the balloon, which was shot down Feb. 4 off the Carolina coast. The U.S. said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals, but Beijing insists it was a weather craft that had blown off course.

The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes trip to Beijing aimed at easing tensions.

The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”

“The PLA is utilizing High Altitude Balloons (HAB) for intelligence and reconnaissance activities,” it said.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said on Twitter that his department “will not hesitate to continue to use” such restrictions and other regulatory and enforcement tools “to protect U.S. national security and sovereignty.”

The six entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology, China Electronics Technology Group Corp. 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology, Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group.

The research institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The other five entities could not be reached.