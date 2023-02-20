Downpour kills at least 36 in Brazil as some cities cancel their Carnival festivities

Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides that have killed at least 36 people on the northern coast of Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, officials said Monday, warning that fatalities could rise.

The state government said in a statement that 35 people died in the city of Sao Sebastiao and a 7-year-old girl was killed in neighboring Ubatuba. On Monday morning, more than 500 people were continuing search-and-rescue efforts.

Some of the hardest-hit cities, including Sao Sebastiao, Ubatuba, Ilhabela and Bertioga, are under a state of emergency and canceled their Carnival festivities as rescue teams looked for the injured and missing under the debris.

“Our rescue teams are not managing to get to several locations — it is a chaotic situation,” said Felipe Augusto, the mayor of Sao Sebastiao. He added later that there were dozens of people missing and that 50 houses had collapsed in the landslides.

Augusto posted on social media several videos of widespread destruction in his city, including one of a baby being rescued by residents lined up on a flooded street.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Twitter that he will would the region later Monday.

The Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that precipitation in the region had surpassed two feet within one day, one of the highest amounts ever recorded in Brazil in such a short period.

Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas said in a statement that he had requested support from the army, which sent two airplanes and rescue teams to the region.

TV footage showed flooded houses with only their roofs visible. Residents are using small boats to carry people and possessions to higher positions. A road that connects Rio de Janeiro to the port city of Santos was blocked by landslides and floodwaters.

The northern coast of Sao Paulo state is a frequent Carnival destination for wealthy tourists who prefer to stay away from massive street parties in big cities.