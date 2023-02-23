Wild weather: Storms from California to the northern Plains, record highs elsewhere

Dangerous winter weather ravaged the nation from California through the northern Plains on Thursday, trapping drivers on icy roads, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of households and grounding multiple flights.

For the first time since 1989, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the mountains of Southern California. Forecasters predicted “multiple rounds of new snowfall,” with accumulations of up to three to five feet for the Sierra Nevada region.

All that moisture in the air also creates an increased risk of flash flooding through Saturday, forecasters said. Some coastal areas could see waves as high as 10 to 14 feet through Thursday, forecasters said.

The series of storms sowed chaos from coast to coast. At one point Wednesday, more than 65 million people in more than two dozen states were under weather alerts. The weather service said temperatures in some parts of the upper Midwest could plunge to 40 degrees below average, while high readings Thursday in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast could reach 40 degrees above average.

The wintry mix hit hard in the northern U.S., closing schools and offices and forcing churches to call off Ash Wednesday services.

In Wyoming, the state Transportation Department posted on social media that roads across much of the southern part of the state were impassable.

Rescuers tried to reach people stranded in vehicles, but high winds and drifting snow created a “near-impossible situation” for them, said Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

In the Pacific Northwest, high winds and heavy snow in the Cascade Mountains prevented search teams from reaching the bodies of three climbers killed in an avalanche on Washington’s Colchuck Peak over the weekend.

Heavy snow during the afternoon rush hour Wednesday sent dozens of cars spinning out in Portland, Ore., and caused hours-long traffic jams. The regional bus service offered free rides to warming shelters for homeless people.

In Arizona, several interstates and other highways were closed because of high winds, falling temperatures and blowing snow. The state Department of Transportation advised people not to travel. Forecasters said snow could fall at a rate of two to three inches per hour Thursday.

Electrical grids took a beating as ice encrusted utility lines in the North and gusty winds knocked down lines or fouled them with tree branches and other debris in California.

A half-inch of ice covering a wire “is the equivalent of having a baby grand piano on that single span of wire, so the weight is significant,” explained Matt Paul, executive vice president of distribution operations for Detroit-based DTE Electric.

In southwestern Michigan, a firefighter in the village of Paw Paw died Wednesday after coming in contact with a downed power line, authorities said. Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott called it a tragic accident that was “no fault of the firefighter.”

More than 681,000 customers were without power in Michigan; more than 84,000 in Illinois; more than 58,000 in Wisconsin; about 42,000 in California; and about 32,000 in New York state as of Thursday morning, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

Weather also contributed to nearly 1,800 U.S. flight cancellations Wednesday and another 759 by Thursday morning, according to the tracking service FlightAware. Another 6,000-plus flights were delayed across the country.

At Denver International Airport, Taylor Dotson, her husband, Reggie, and their 4-year-old daughter, Raegan, faced a two-hour delay for their flight to Nashville on their way home to Belvidere, Tenn.

Reggie Dotson was in Denver to interview for a job as an airline pilot.

“I think that’s kind of funny that we’ve experienced these types of delays when that’s what he’s looking into getting into now as a career,” Taylor Dotson said.

Few places were untouched by the wild weather, including some at the opposite extreme: Long-standing record highs were broken in cities in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Nashville topped out Wednesday at 80 degrees, breaking a 127-year-old record for the date, according to the weather service.

Indianapolis; Cincinnati; Atlanta; Lexington, Ky.; and Mobile, Ala., were among many other record setters.

No warmup was forecast this week, though, in the northern U.S. More than 18 inches of snow could pile up in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said Wednesday evening. According to the weather service, the biggest snow event on record in the Twin Cities was 28.4 inches from Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, 1991.

Temperatures could plunge to as low as minus-20 degrees Thursday and to minus-25 on Friday in Grand Forks, N.D. Wind chills may fall to minus-50, said Nathan Rick, a meteorologist in Grand Forks.

Powerful winter weather will make its way toward the East Coast later this week. Places that don’t get snow may get dangerous amounts of ice, forecasters warned.