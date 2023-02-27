Britain, EU announce deal to end long-running trade spat over Northern Ireland

Britain and the European Union ended years of wrangling Monday, sealing a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the “decisive breakthrough” marked a “new chapter” in the U.K.-EU relationship.

Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signed off on the deal at a meeting in Windsor England. Von der Leyen told a news conference that it was “historic what we have achieved today.”

The agreement, which will allow goods to flow freely to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., including England, Scotland and Wales, is aimed at ending a dispute that has soured relations between London and Brussels, sparked the collapse of the Northern Irish regional government and shaken the decades-old peace process in the province.

Fixing it is a big victory for Sunak — but not the end of his troubles. Selling the deal to his own Conservative Party and its allies in Northern Ireland may be a tougher struggle. Sunak awaits the judgment of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which is boycotting the region’s power-sharing government until the trade arrangements are changed to its satisfaction.

Sunak is due to make a statement to the House of Commons later setting out details of the deal.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member state — namely, the Republic of Ireland. When Britain left the EU in 2020, the two sides agreed to keep the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland free of customs posts and other checks, because an open border between them, allowing the free movement of goods and people, is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

Instead, there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. to make sure that they comply with EU rules and can therefore flow over the border into the Republic of Ireland. That angers Northern Irish politicians loyal to London, who say their province is being treated differently from the rest of the U.K. and its place within the U.K. is being undermined.

The Democratic Unionist Party,or DUP, withdrew from Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government a year ago in protest and has refused to return until the rules are scrapped or substantially rewritten.

The DUP has stayed largely silent in recent days, saying that it needs to see the details of a deal before deciding whether it meets the party’s tests for an acceptable solution.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he was “neither positive nor negative” about the deal but would wait to see the details.

Hints of compromise with the EU also have sparked opposition from hard-line Euroskeptics who form a powerful bloc in Sunak’s governing Conservative Party. Critics include Boris Johnson, who as prime minister at the time of Brexit signed off on the very trade rules he now derides. Johnson was ousted by the Conservatives last year over ethics scandals but is widely believed to hope for a comeback.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a prominent pro-Brexit Tory lawmaker, said acceptance of any deal “will all depend” on the DUP. “If the DUP [is] against it, I think there will be quite a significant number of Conservatives who are unhappy,” Rees-Mogg said.

In a boost for Sunak’s chances of winning Conservative support, lawmaker Steve Baker — a self-styled “Brexit hard-man” who helped topple Prime Minister Theresa May by opposing her Brexit deal in 2019 — said Sunak was “on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result.”

Sunak has said Parliament would get to debate any deal he strikes, but he hasn’t promised lawmakers a binding vote on it, and no vote in Parliament is expected this week.

The deal announced Monday is likely to remove customs checks on the vast majority of goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K., and to give Northern Irish lawmakers some say over EU rules that apply there.

The thorniest issue is the role of the European Court of Justice in resolving any disputes that arise over the rules.

Britain and the EU agreed in their Brexit divorce deal to give the European court that authority. But the DUP and hard-line Conservatives insist that the court must have no jurisdiction in British affairs.

After sealing the deal with Sunak, Von der Leyen was due to have tea Monday with King Charles III at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace said the meeting was taking place on the government’s advice, leading critics to accuse Sunak of dragging the monarch, who is supposed to remain neutral, into a political debate.

“I cannot quite believe that No. 10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI,” former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster said on Twitter.

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the government “would never” embroil the king in politics.

“His Majesty has met with a number of foreign leaders recently,” he said, including Polish President Andrzej Duda and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky. “This is no different.”