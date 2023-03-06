Advertisement
World & Nation

4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say

Associated Press
Share
MEXICO CITY — 

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros, the FBI said.

The four had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. They were traveling in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

The FBI San Antonio Division office said in a statement Sunday that the vehicle came under fire shortly after it entered Mexico.

Advertisement

“All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men,” the office said. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of the culprits.

Matamoros is home to warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel.

FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019 file frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico. Mexican security forces had Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, outside a house on his knees against a wall before they were forced to back off and let him go as his gunmen shot up the western city of Culiacan. (CEPROPIE via AP, File)

World & Nation

Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’

In Mexico stronghold of Sinaloa cartel, armed men burn vehicles, storm airport to try to prevent capture of drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán’s son.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 03: An aerial view of the scene after an elevated section of metro track in Mexico City, carrying train cars with passengers, collapsed onto a busy road on May 03, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. The Line 12 accident happened as the metro train was traveling between Olivos and Tezonco Metro stations, reportedly killing at least 20 people and injuring further 70. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

World & Nation

Crashes on Mexico City’s neglected subway kill dozens. The mayor’s answer? Send in troops

Mexico City’s neglected subway spotlights issues of inequality, poor public services and corruption so flagrant it kills. The mayor sent in troops.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement