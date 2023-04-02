Advertisement
World & Nation

Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday following three-day hospital stay

Pope Francis blesses faithful with olive and palm branches during a Palm Sunday celebration at the Vatican on Sunday.
(Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)
By FRANCES D’EMILIO
Associated Press
Share
VATICAN CITY — 

Bundled in a long, white coat and battling a hoarse voice, Pope Francis presided over Mass in St. Peter’s Square before tens of thousands of faithful on Palm Sunday, a day after he left a Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.

The sun broke through the clouds during the Mass, one of the longest services on the Church’s calendar, as Francis, red vestments placed over his coat, sat in a chair under a canopy erected in the square.

He took his place there after standing and clutching a braided palm branch in a popemobile that drove at the tail end of a long, solemn procession of cardinals, other prelates and rank-and-file Catholics. Each participant carried palm fronds or olive tree branches.

Advertisement

Francis, 86, received antibiotics administered intravenously during his three-day stay. He last previous appearance in St. Peter’s Square saw him conduct his his regular Wednesday public audience. He was taken to Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic that same day after feeling ill.

His voice sounded strong as he opened the Mass, but quickly turned strained. Despite the hoarseness, Francis read a 15-minute-long homily, occasionally adding off-the-cuff remarks for emphasis or gesturing with a hand.

The homily focused on moments when people feel “extreme pain, love that fails, or is rejected or betrayed.’’ Francis cited ”children who are rejected or aborted,” as well as broken marriages, “forms of social exclusion, injustice and oppression, (and) the solitude of sickness.”

Pope Francis speaks to journalists aboard the papal flight back from Canada Saturday, July 30, 2022, where he paid a six-day pastoral visit. Pope Francis wrapped up his Canadian pilgrimage by meeting with Indigenous delegations and visiting Inuit territory in northern Nunavut. In one of his addresses, he assailed the Catholic missionaries who "supported oppressive and unjust policies" against Native peoples in the country's notorious residential schools and vowed to pursue truth and healing. (Guglielmo Mangiapane/ Pool via AP)

World & Nation

Responding to Indigenous demands, Vatican repudiates the ‘Doctrine of Discovery’

Responding to Indigenous demands, the Vatican has formally repudiated the ‘Doctrine of Discovery,’ which legitimated the seizure of Native lands.

Deviating from his prepared speech, Francis spoke about a homeless German man who recently died, “alone, abandoned,” under the colonnade circling St. Peter’s Square, where homeless persons often sleep.

“I, too, need Jesus to caress me,’’ Francis said.

Concern over abandonment threaded through his homily. “Entire peoples are exploited and abandoned; the poor live on our streets and we look the other way; migrants are no longer faces but numbers; prisoners are disowned, people written off as problems,” Francis said.

Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ entrance into Jerusalem in the time leading up to his crucifixion, which Christians observe on Good Friday.

Palm Sunday opened a heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments for the pontiff, including a Holy Thursday Mass at a juvenile prison in Rome. Holy Week culminates on April 9 with Easter Sunday Mass, which recalls the Christian belief in Jesus’ resurrection.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement