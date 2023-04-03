Advertisement
Photos: As country steels for Tuesday, New York prepares for Trump and trouble

A person in a red hat waves an American flag toward a plane overhead.
A supporter of former President Trump waves as his private jet departs from Palm Beach International Airport in Florida on Monday.
(Matias J. Ocner / Associated Press)
Following last week’s indictment, former President Trump flew from Florida on Monday aboard his private plane to New York to face arraignment. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was “not a playground for your misplaced anger.” The city’s mayor told Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and everyone else to behave.

Trump once again last week made his mark on history as the first U.S. president to face prosecution on criminal charges. He was indicted Thursday in an alleged hush money scheme in which he is accused of paying porn actor Stormy Daniels in the final days of his 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower waving with his left arm while looking at the camera.
Former President Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday ahead of his arraignment.
(Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)
The street outside Trump Tower in New York is full of news cameras.
Members of the media gather Monday outside Trump Tower in New York.
(Yuki Iwamura / Associated Press)
New York police officers direct the closing of sidewalks
Police officers direct the closing of sidewalks near Trump Tower in New York.
(Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)
Donald Trump waves as he heads to the stairs to board his private plane
Former President Trump waves as he boards his private plane Monday in West Palm Beach.
(Jose A. Iglesias / Associated Press)
Police cars line a street in New York.
Security forces gather outside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on Monday.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
A police officers walks along a row of people standing by a road with U.S. flags and Trump flags.
Supporters of former President Trump gathered to watch his motorcade pass in West Palm Beach on the way to the airport.
(Matias J. Ocner / Associated Press)
A supporter of former President Trump waves a Trump 2024 hat in the air
A supporter waves a Trump 2024 hat outside the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate Saturday in Florida.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
Protesters outside Trump Tower hold a large banner that reads "Arrest Trump"
Protesters gathered Friday outside Trump Tower in New York.
(Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)
Donald Trump, wearing a red cap, gives two thumbs up as he rides in the back of a car.
Former President Trump gives two thumbs up as he leaves Trump International Golf Club on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Fla.
(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)
Thread Trump indicted
Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Trump Tower in New York

Trump indictment: Former president arrives in New York to be arraigned

