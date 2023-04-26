Advertisement
World & Nation

New North Dakota law limits bathroom access for transgender people

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks before a joint session of the North Dakota Legislature.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed a law that forbids transgender children and adults from using bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dormitories and jails.
(Tom Stromme / Associated Press)
By TRISHA AHMED
Associated Press
Share

Transgender children and adults in North Dakota won’t be allowed to use bathrooms, locker rooms or showers that match the gender they identify with in places like college dormitories and jails under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum.

Burgum’s office announced Wednesday that he had signed the bill the previous day. The measure passed the state House and Senate with veto-proof majorities.

Dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education are affected, as well as correctional facilities for youths and adults. Restrooms and shower rooms will be designated for use exclusively by males or exclusively by females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people will need to get approval from a staff member to use the restroom or shower room of their choice.

Advertisement

The governor’s office declined to comment on the bill Wednesday.

Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March 31, 2023 in support of transgender rights. The Vermont rally is one of many being held across the country on Friday. The rallies come at a time when Republicans in some state legislatures across the country are considering hundreds of separate bills that would limit transgender rights. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

World & Nation

Day of Visibility rallies held in support of transgender people’s rights amid backlash

On Transgender Day of Visibility, people across the country gather for events to build support for transgender rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said that more than 450 bills attacking the rights of transgender people have been introduced in state legislatures so far this year.

Rep. Eric Murphy was one of three Republicans who defied their party and voted against the North Dakota bill when it was in the House.

“I don’t try to be polarizing. I just don’t think there was a need for the legislation,” the lawmaker from Grand Forks said in an interview after the new law was announced.

Murphy, a professor of biomedical sciences at the University of North Dakota, said he doesn’t think there needs to be a law to tell school officials how to handle this issue.

This photo provided by Laura Short shows Eli Bundy on April 15, 2022 at Deception Pass in Washington. In South Carolina, where a proposed law would ban transgender treatments for kids under age 18, Eli Bundy hopes to get breast removal surgery next year before college. Bundy, 18, who identifies as nonbinary, supports updated guidance from an international transgender health group that recommends lower ages for some treatments. (Laura Short via AP)

Science & Medicine

Trans kids’ treatment can start younger, new guidelines say

A leading transgender health association has lowered its recommended minimum age for gender transition treatment in teens.

Republican Rep. Jeff Hoverson supported the bill. “Why would you not want a men’s bathroom to be for men, and a women’s bathroom to be for women?” the Minot representative said Wednesday.

Experts say gender is a spectrum, not a binary structure consisting of only males and females, and it can vary by society and change over time. Sex refers to biological characteristics, such as chromosomes, hormones and reproductive anatomy, which can also vary or change in understanding over time, or be medically and legally altered.

Last week, the governor signed a bill that restricts transgender healthcare in the state, immediately making it a crime to give gender-affirming care to people younger than 18.

Dr. Erica Anderson, a transgender clinical psychologist, is at the makeup mirror during a break from filming a pilot for a TV show on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Oakland, Calif.

World & Nation

For Subscribers

A transgender psychologist has helped hundreds of teens transition. But rising numbers have her concerned

Erica Anderson took more than half a century to come out as a woman. Now she works with teens in a rush to transition.

That measure also received veto-proof support from GOP lawmakers — although some Republicans did vote against it, alongside all Democrats.

Earlier this month, Burgum also signed a transgender athlete ban into law after it similarly passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities. In 2021, Burgum vetoed a bill that would have imposed a transgender athlete ban at that time, but state lawmakers did not have enough votes back then to override his veto.

Republican lawmakers across the country are also banning gender-affirming care for minors. Restrictions have gone into effect in eight states this year — including conservative Utah and South Dakota — and are slated to in at least nine more by next year.

Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson, the first openly gay man elected to the Nebraska Legislature, speaks before a crowd on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The crowd assembled to protest a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical procedures, including hormone therapy and surgical reassignment, for those 19 and younger. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

World & Nation

Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids

Lawmakers in several conservative states are continuing to target transgender children with bills that prohibit gender affirming care for young people.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement