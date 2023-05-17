Russia orders arrest of movie producer Alexander Rodnyansky over criticism of Ukraine war

Russian movie producer Alexander Rodnyansky, whose films have received Oscar nominations, has spoken out against the war in Ukraine.

A Moscow court has ordered the arrest of prominent movie producer Alexander Rodnyansky, whose films have received Oscar nominations, and theater director Ivan Vyrypaev for “spreading false information” about the Russian army.

The initial court hearings against Rodnyansky and Vyrypaev were held April 27 but not reported by the court until Wednesday.

According to the court’s press service, Rodnyansky and Vyrypaev, who are outside Russia, will be arrested once Russian authorities manage to detain them or to get them extradited. Russia’s Interior Ministry additionally put Vyrypaev on the federal wanted list.

Advertisement

Rodnyansky, who was born in Kyiv, Ukraine, has been among the most influential figures in Russian cinema in recent decades. He left Russia after the start of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has repeatedly spoken out against the war. In October, Russia’s Justice Ministry declared Rodnyansky a “foreign agent.”

His movies “Leviathan” and “Loveless” both received Academy Award nominations. The former also won the Golden Globe for best foreign-language film in 2015.

Popular playwright, director and actor Vyrypaev has been living and working in Warsaw for several years and has also spoken in opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, the government has waged a crackdown on dissent unseen since the Soviet era. The sweeping campaign has criminalized criticism of the war. In addition to fines and jail sentences, those accused have been fired, blacklisted, branded as “foreign agents” or have fled Russia.