Advertisement
World & Nation

3 found dead, 3 hit by van in linked incidents in English city of Nottingham

Police officers cordoning off a road in Nottingham, England
Police officers cordon off a road in Nottingham, a city in England where three people were found dead and three others hit by a van in related incidents Tuesday.
(Jacob King / Associated Press)
By JILL LAWLESS and BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
Share
LONDON — 

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the English city of Nottingham on Tuesday after three people were found dead and three others were hit and injured by a van in related early-morning incidents, police said.

“This is a horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.

She said two people were found dead in one street just after 4 a.m. and a third on a different street. The three people wounded by the van were at a different location and were being treated in a hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Advertisement

Witness Lynn Haggitt was on her way to work when a white van pulled up beside her at 5:30 a.m. She saw the driver look in his mirror and spot a police car approaching slowly from behind without its lights on. The driver then accelerated and struck a man and woman at a street corner.

“He went straight into them — he didn’t even bother to turn,” Haggitt told reporters. “The woman went on the curb, the man went up in the air, there was such a bang. I wish I never saw it — it’s really shaken me up.”

The driver then sped through the city center with police on his tail, she added.

Actor Treat Williams attends the world premiere of "Second Act" at Regal Union Square Stadiu m 14 on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Entertainment & Arts

Treat Williams, star of ‘Everwood,’ dies in motorcycle accident at age 71

Treat Williams, the star of ‘Everwood’ and ‘Hair,’ was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday night, his agent confirmed to The Times.

She said the wounded man appeared to have a head injury but was helped to his feet. The woman was sitting on the curb and appeared to be OK.

Police gave no immediate indication of a possible motive. The investigation was being led by local police, not counterterrorism officers.

“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody,” Meynell said. “This investigation is at its early stages, and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”

Kane Brady, a student at the University of Nottingham, said he awoke to shouts of “armed police” and noises as loud as gunshots outside.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - FEB. 6, 2023. Tom Girardi arrives for an initial court appearance at the Edward Roybal Federal Court Building in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, after being indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from several of his legal clients. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Famed ex-lawyer Tom Girardi is competent to stand trial, expert says

A government expert has found Tom Girardi, accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients, is fit to stand trial on federal criminal charges.

He said he saw officers holding stun guns and a man being dragged out of the van and pinned on the ground.

“I saw him getting arrested, him trying to resist,” he told GB News. “When they opened the van, I saw a large knife being pulled out, and then straightaway that’s when police closed off both roads.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it a shocking incident and asked that police be given time to investigate the crime.

“My thoughts are with those injured and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives,” Sunak said.

Los Angeles, California June 12, 2023-Students console each other outside Crenshaw High School after basketball player Quincy Reese Jr. was shot and killed at a party Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angles Times)

California

Few clues in fatal shooting of Crenshaw High basketball star outside South L.A. party

Los Angeles police are searching for leads after Quincy Reese, 16, was shot and killed in Manchester Square. He is believed to have been a bystander.

Images on social media showed police, some with rifles, standing near cordons at several locations in the city center.

The city’s tram network said it had suspended all services.

Nottingham is a city of about 350,000 some 120 miles north of London.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement