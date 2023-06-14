Advertisement
World & Nation

Army renames Louisiana base for Black World War I hero who ‘broke the German morale’

Sign for newly renamed U.S. Army base Ft. Johnson in western Louisiana
The U.S. Army’s former Ft. Polk in western Louisiana is now Ft. Johnson, named for a Black World War I hero.
(Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Associated Press
Share
FT. JOHNSON, La. — 

A U.S. Army base in western Louisiana has been renamed to honor Sgt. William Henry Johnson, a Black hero of World War I who received the Medal of Honor nearly a century later.

Ft. Johnson had previously been named after a Confederate commander, Leonidas Polk. Tuesday’s renaming is part of the U.S. military’s efforts to address historic racial injustice — work that included changing the names of nine Army posts that commemorated Confederate officers.

“Sgt. William Henry Johnson embodied the warrior spirit, and we are deeply honored to bear his name,” Brig. Gen. David Garner, the commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center at Ft. Johnson, said in a post on Twitter.

Advertisement

While serving on the front lines of France in 1918, Johnson fought off a German night raid near the Argonne Forest, according to the National Museum of the United States Army.

Johnson was wounded 21 times while beating back the attacking forces. He also prevented a wounded Black comrade from being taken prisoner when, after running out of grenades and ammunition, he killed two German soldiers with his knife.

“His frantic attacks broke the German morale and the enemy raiding party retreated,” the museum’s biography of Johnson says.

Composite image for op-ed la-oe-bacevich-sjursen-rename-army-bases. TOP ROW - From left, memorial to Union Col. Robert Gould Shaw in Boston; Sergt. Alvin C. York, outstanding hero of the World War, photographed in his home in Pall Mall, Tennessee March 17, 1937; a bust of Lt. Henry O. Flipper, the first black graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, is pictured at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Friday, March 30, 2007; Capt. Josephine Nesbit of Kansas City, Mo., (with 2nd Lt. Anne B. Wurtz, (center) of Leominster, Mass., and 2nd Lt. Eleanor M. Garen, of South Bend, Ind., not in frame) arrives at Hamilton Field, California on Feb. 24, 1945 following their liberation from Santo prison camp in Manila, P.I., by America forces. BOTTOM ROW - From left, Rep. Daniel Inouye, D-Hawaii, first person of Japanese descent elected to the U. S. Congress, visited Chinese military installations on the Nationalist island fortress, Dec. 12, 1959, Taipei, Taiwan; Sen. George McGovern wearing earphones, sits in pilot's seat of his 727 jetliner between New York and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sunday, Sept. 25, 1972 on his way to a rally in his home state. The Democratic presidential candidate was a World War II bomber pilot; CWO Hugh C. Thompson, a helicopter pilot at the time of the alleged massacre at My Lai, Vietnam, stands by a map of the My Lai region, Dec. 10, 1969, in Washington; and a bust of famed Apache warrior Geronimo is pictured in the museum at Fort Sill in Lawton, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2009

Opinion

Op-Ed: Rename the Army posts — these 10 soldiers deserve the honor

Take the names of traitor generals off Army posts and replace them with these 10 honorable soldiers.

He survived the war, and President Theodore Roosevelt named him one of the five bravest Americans to serve in the conflict. He insisted that he was no hero, and the museum’s biography quotes him as saying, “There wasn’t anything so fine about it. Just fought for my life. A rabbit would have done that.”

His brave actions were recognized nearly a century later when he was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2015 “for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

However, Johnson’s actions were not recognized by the Army, which denied him a disability allowance and did not award him a Purple Heart. He struggled as a result of his injuries after returning home to Albany, N.Y., and died of a heart condition in 1929. He was only 32.

The current process of renaming nine Army posts marks the first time that bases will be named after Black soldiers and women.

RICHMOND, VA. -- JANUARY 18, 2021: Black Lives Matter supporters stand around the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, United States, on Monday Jan. 18, 2021. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Column: The U.S. fought the Civil War, then honored its enemies by naming army bases after them. Why?

We’re changing the names of Ft. Hood, Ft. Bragg and others now. But what were we thinking when we named military sites after leaders of a white separatist insurrection?

Earlier this month, Ft. Bragg in North Carolina became Ft. Liberty, and Ft. Benning in Georgia was renamed Ft. Moore last month.

The original naming process involved members of local communities, but Black residents were left out of the conversations. Bases were named after soldiers born or raised nearby, no matter how effectively they performed their duties. Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg is widely regarded among historians as a poor leader who did not have the respect of his troops.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement