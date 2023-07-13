Guatemala’s top election authority raided after confirming results, deepening political crisis

A member of Guatemala’s attorney general’s office raids the headquarters of the country’s electoral authority Thursday, hours after it certified the results of the country’s June 25 election.

The Guatemalan attorney general’s office raided the headquarters of the country’s electoral authority just hours after it certified the results of the country’s June 25 election, sending the country deeper into political turmoil.

The Thursday morning raid appeared to be connected to prosecutors’ attempt to keep progressive candidate Bernardo Arévalo from competing in a runoff election Aug. 20.

On Wednesday, the attorney general’s office announced that a judge had suspended the legal status of Arévalo’s Seed Movement party, for alleged violations when it gathered the necessary signatures to form.

Supreme Electoral Tribunal spokesman David de León confirmed the raid. The attorney general’s office said its purpose was to search and seize evidence from voter rolls. A raid was also expected to take place at the Seed Movement’s party headquarters Thursday.

Arévalo was a surprise winner in the June 25 election. In the days before the vote, the former diplomat and academic had polled below 3% and was not among the top six or seven candidates, all of whom were considered to be on the conservative end of the political spectrum. No candidate came close to exceeding the 50% threshold necessary to win outright in the first round of voting, necessitating the August runoff.

Arévalo has framed himself as the candidate who would bring change to the country, versus his opponent, former first lady Sandra Torres, who he said would maintain the status quo. Torres, who won the most votes in the first round, belongs to the UNE party that dominates the Guatemalan Congress, and was a key ally in helping President Alejandro Giammattei pass his legislative agenda.

Arévalo also promised to bring back prosecutors and judges who were critical to the nation’s fight against corruption but were forced out of the country under Giammattei’s administration.

As the wait dragged on for certification of the election, anxiety grew that the government was looking for a way to change the results. First, several losing parties waged a legal challenge, leading Guatemala’s highest court to suspend the certification and order a review of hundreds of challenged polling place tallies. The review concluded with no change in the results.

Then late Wednesday, Rafael Curruchiche, the special prosecutor against impunity, announced that a judge had granted his request to suspend the Seed Movement for allegedly violating the law while gathering signatures it needed to establish the party.

But Curruchiche’s action, in turn, violates Guatemala’s election laws, which prohibit suspending parties during an election. The move prompted vehement objections from across the country’s political spectrum and from abroad.

The U.S. State Department had already accused Curruchiche and his boss, Atty. orney Gen. Consuelo Porras, of being undemocratic actors for obstructing corruption investigations in Guatemala.

“We are deeply concerned by new threats to Guatemala’s electoral democracy,” Brian Nichols, the U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, said via Twitter late Wednesday night. “Institutions must respect the will of voters.”