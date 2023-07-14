Heat wave lashes Southern Europe, leaving some tourists in the lurch

A beachgoer washes and cools off at Alimos beach near Athens on Friday.

Disgruntled tourists bemoaned the temporary closing of the Acropolis in Athens on Friday as Greek authorities shut the iconic monument’s gates between midday and early evening amid a heat wave that continues to grip Southern Europe.

Red Cross staff handed out bottled water to tourists wilting in long lines as they hoped to beat the closure and scale the steps up to the gleaming Parthenon temple. Temperatures were expected to peak above 104 degrees in the Greek capital.

Some visitors were frustrated at being left in the lurch because they were unaware of Greek authorities’ last-minute announcement of the Acropolis’ closure at noon. One visitor said that he was disappointed at losing the chance and that it would be unlikely he would come back anytime soon.

Advertisement

“I even bought a 50-euro [about $56] ticket to skip the line to enter and I couldn’t enter the place,” the man, who didn’t give his name, told the Associated Press.

Others who beat the closing time, including Sylvia from Colombia, were elated despite the heat, saying she came prepared.

“We have water; we have some ventilators,” she told the AP. “And I think it’s always an amazing experience to be here.”

Red Cross coordinator Ioanna Fotopoulou said paramedics administered first aid to a number of tourists who were exhibiting symptoms of dehydration and experiencing fainting spells.

In Spain, people packed the beaches as the country enjoyed a short-lived respite from its second heat wave of the summer.

Advertisement

Temperatures were still expected to reach 104 degrees in at least 12 of Spain’s 17 regions Friday, although that’s below the high of 113 degrees that scorched the southeastern town of Albox on Wednesday.

The Aemet state weather agency says another heat wave is expected to start Sunday, with even higher temperatures yet to come.

In Italy, the country’s health ministry Friday warned residents of 10 cities from Bologna to Rome and of another five cities in Sicily, Sardinia and Puglia to avoid being out in the midday heat because of extreme temperatures.

On the southeastern island nation of Cyprus, people clustered under air-conditioning units and cooling fans set to full blast, as midday temperatures inland were forecast to hit a high of 110 degrees.

Temperatures weren’t expected to go below 77 degrees through the night, while humidity levels, especially along the southern coastline, were expected to reach an uncomfortable 65%.

The temperatures were forecast to hover at the same levels Saturday, with a small dip expected the following day.

Newsletter Record heat. Raging fires. What are the solutions? Get Boiling Point, our newsletter about climate change, the environment and building a more sustainable California. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The Cypriot Forestry Service issued a “red alert” regarding the fire hazard, appealing to the public to take extra care and avoid using any machinery outdoors that could spark a fire.

In the capital, Nicosia, more than two dozen older people sought refuge at a dedicated heat shelter that the municipality reserves for summer heat waves.

The heat is taking a toll on the country’s economic activity, particularly in the construction sector, where laws obligate employers to offer workers frequent water breaks, shaded rest areas and even suspend work if temperatures hit specified high levels.

Cyprus Building Contractors Federation Director Yiannos Poumbouris said most contractors adhere to the law, but that often translates to diminished productivity because of delays and additional pay to employees if they are required to work either very early or later in the day to avoid peak temperature hours.

For instance, cement-pouring must be done either very early in the day or much later. Poumbouris said that there are no figures on lost productivity as it is difficult to gauge, but that the contractors expect this during summer.