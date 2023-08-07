South Korea to evacuate tens of thousands of scouts from world jamboree as storm looms

South Korea is preparing to evacuate tens of thousands of scouts from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, officials said Monday.

Starting Tuesday morning, South Korea will deploy about 1,000 buses to pull out some 36,000 scouts from 156 countries from the World Scout Jamboree in the southwestern county of Buan, according to Kim Sung-ho, a vice minister at South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

Hot temperatures have already prompted thousands of British and American scouts to leave the site, which is made on land reclaimed from the sea. Hundreds of participants have been treated for heat-related ailments since the jamboree started Wednesday. Long beforehand, critics had raised concerns about bringing such large numbers of young people to a vast, treeless area lacking protection from the summer heat.

Kim said most of the remaining scouts would be relocated to and accommodated at venues in Seoul and the nearby metropolitan area. Officials were trying to secure spaces at government training centers and education facilities. Kim said it would take six hours or more to evacuate the scouts from the campsite, which organizers said would no longer be used for any event after they leave.

The announcement came after the World Organization of the Scout Movement said it had urgently called on South Korea to move the scouts from the storm’s path and “provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries.”

South Korea’s weather agency reported that Khanun was expected to make landfall in South Korea on Thursday morning, potentially packing winds as strong as 95 mph. Large swaths of the country’s south, including Buan, could be affected by the storm as early as Wednesday, the agency said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol’s office said he called for contingency plans, which could include relocating attendees to hotels and other facilities in Seoul.

Khanun has taken an unusual, meandering path around Japan’s southwestern islands for more than a week, dumping heavy rain, knocking out power to thousands of homes and disrupting flights and train services. On Monday afternoon, it had sustained winds of 67 mph, with stronger gusts, and was forecast to maintain that strength as it brushed Japan’s main island of Kyushu this week, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said the storm was about 100 miles east of the city of Amami on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu and moving gradually toward the north Monday afternoon. It warned residents in affected regions to watch out for mudslides, high winds and rough seas.

The storm has caused one death and 70 injuries on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa, according to the country’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency. Because of the forecast of harsh weather, West Japan Railway said there was the possibility of suspending the Shinkansen bullet train services from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

Jamboree organizers in South Korea were scurrying Monday to come up with plans to evacuate the scouts ahead of the storm’s arrival. Choi Chang-haeng, secretary-general of the jamboree’s organizing committee, said organizers had secured more than 340 evacuation venues, including community centers and gyms, in regions near Buan.

About 40,000 scouts — mostly teenagers — from 158 countries came to the jamboree. About 4,500 were from Britain, making up the largest national contingent, while about 1,000 were from the U.S.

South Korea categorizes Khanun as a typhoon, defined as a tropical storm with winds stronger than 38 mph. South Korea’s weather agency expects Khanun to weaken to a storm within the next five days.