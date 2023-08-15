Massive explosion at gas station in Russia’s Dagestan kills 30, injures scores more

Firefighters strive to extinguish a blaze at a gas station near Makhachkala, the capital of the Russian republic of Dagestan.

A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 30 people and injured scores more, Russian officials said Tuesday.

Russia’s Emergency Ministry reported Tuesday that a total of 105 people were injured, and 30 of them died.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan Gov. Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion occurred Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region’s capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the Emergency Ministry. The subsequent fire raged in an area of about 6,500 square feet, the report said.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.

Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.

Families of the victims will receive 1 million rubles (about $10,000) each, Dagestan’s authorities said, and those injured will receive 200,000 to 400,000 rubles (about $2,000 to $4,000).

Tuesday has been declared a day of mourning in Dagestan.

Elsewhere in Russia, in western Siberia, another blast killed two people and wounded five more Monday night. The explosion occurred at an oil mine in the Khanty-Mansiysk region late in the evening, local authorities said.