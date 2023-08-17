Advertisement
World & Nation

Texas woman arrested after alleged threat to kill judge in Trump election case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is overseeing the criminal election fraud case against former President Trump.
(Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts)
Associated Press
Share
HOUSTON — 

A Texas woman has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill the federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Trump in Washington.

Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left the threatening message for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — using a racist term in reference to her — on Aug. 5, court records show. Investigators traced Shry’s phone number, and she later admitted to making the threatening call, according to a criminal complaint.

In the call, Shry told the judge, who is overseeing the election conspiracy case against Trump, “You are in our sights, we want to kill you,” the documents said. Prosecutors allege that Shry also said, “If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you,” and she threatened to kill U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat running for mayor of Houston, according to court documents.

Advertisement

A judge earlier this week ordered Shry jailed. Court records show Shry is represented by the Houston public defender’s office, which did not immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former President Donald Trump are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states to hold caucuses in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Politics

Fulton County grand jury indicts Trump, Giuliani, other associates in 2020 election investigation

Former President Trump is indicted in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election there, his fourth indictment this year.

Aug. 14, 2023

Trump has publicly assailed Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by former President Obama, calling her “highly partisan” as well as biased because of her comments in the sentencing of one of the defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a hearing Friday, Chutkan imposed a protective order limiting what Trump and his legal team can publicly disclose regarding evidence handed over by prosecutors. She warned Trump’s lawyers that his defense should be mounted in the courtroom and “not on the internet.”

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement