A judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block migrants crossing from Mexico
A federal judge on Tuesday will consider whether Texas can keep a floating barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border as both the Biden administration and Mexico push to remove Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest hard-line measure to deter migrants from crossing.
The scheduled hearing in Austin comes days after Texas, which installed the water barrier in the Rio Grande in July near the border city of Eagle Pass, repositioned the wrecking ball-sized buoys closer to U.S. soil. Texas is being sued by the Justice Department, which argues the barrier could affect relations with Mexico and pose humanitarian and environmental risks.
During a trip Monday to Eagle Pass, Abbott said the barrier was moved “out of an abundance of caution” following what he described as allegations that they had drifted to Mexico’s side of the river.
“I don’t know whether they were true or not,” Abbott said.
The Justice Department is suing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over a floating barrier Texas placed on the Rio Grande to stop migrants from entering the U.S.
It is not clear when U.S. District Judge David Ezra might rule on the barrier.
In the meantime, Abbott’s sprawling border mission known as Operation Lone Star continues to face numerous legal challenges.
Abbott was joined at the border Monday by the Republican governors of Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota, all of whom have sent their own armed law enforcement and National Guard members to the border.
