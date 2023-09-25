Advertisement
World & Nation

At least 1 person killed and 18 are missing in a landslide in Guatemala capital

Firefighters clear debris as they search for survivors.
Firefighters clear debris as they search for survivors where homes were swept away overnight by the swollen Naranjo River after heavy rain in Guatemala City on Monday.
(Moises Castillo / Associated Press)
Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY — 

Heavy rains set off a landslide in Guatemala’s capital early Monday sweeping several humble homes into a river and leaving a young girl dead and at least 18 people missing, including 10 minors.

The 5-year-old girl was recovered by firefighters partially buried in debris and mud some 3 miles down the Naranjo River.

The landslide swept away six homes and the families who lived in them around 2 a.m. Around 5 a.m. the firefighters announced they would start a search.

Landslides are a constant threat during Guatemala’s rainy season, which extends to November. There are few controls on where people build their homes, especially in poor settlements, putting them at greater risk.

Images provided by rescuers showed a long path of the landslide and evidence of domestic life strewn along the river bank. The military set up a command center to oversee the rescue effort.

