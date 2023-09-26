Advertisement
World & Nation

A fire at a wedding hall in Iraq kills at least 100 and injures 150 more

Associated Press
Share
BAGHDAD — 

A fire at a wedding hall in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire happened in Iraq’s Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area, authorities said. That’s a predominantly Christian area just outside of the northern city of Mosul, about 200 miles northwest of the capital, Baghdad.

There was no immediate official word on the cause of the blaze but initial reports by the Kurdish television news channel Rudaw suggested fireworks at the venue may have sparked the fire.

Advertisement

Television footage showed charred debris inside of the wedding hall as an man shouted at firefighters.

Health Ministry spokesman Saif Badr gave the casualty figure via the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

Ethnic Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh sit in a truck on their way to Kornidzor in Syunik region, Armenia, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Thousands of Armenians have streamed out of Nagorno-Karabakh after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of the breakaway region last week. (Stepan Poghosyan, Photolure photo via AP)

World & Nation

‘Staying, for us, is impossible.’ Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh

Ethnic Armenians are fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh over the border to Armenia, as Azerbaijan asserts full control over the enclave Armenians call Artsakh.

Sept. 26, 2023

“All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident,” Badr said.

Najim Jubouri, the provincial governor of Nineveh, said some of the injured had been transferred to regional hospitals. He cautioned there were no final casualty figures yet from the blaze, which suggests the death toll still may rise.

BAGHDAD, IRAQ -- DECEMBER 2, 2021: Students step out for a recess in between classes at the Sharqiyah Preparatory School in the Karradeh neighborhood of Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Born after the 2003 U.S. occupation, the children growing up in the shadow of the U.S.'s war on Iraq contend with an unstable country as they approach graduation. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

They were born after U.S.-led forces invaded Iraq. Now they face a bleak future

For much of the world, Iraq is a distant tragedy. But for its children raised amid chaos and war, that legacy has defined their generation.

Dec. 15, 2021
Advertisement

FILE - People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, on Sept.13, 2023. For years, experts warned that floods pose significant danger to dams protecting nearly 90,000 people in northeast of Libya, repeatedly calling for immediate maintenance to the two structures outside the city of Derna. But successive governments in the divided and chaos-stricken North African nation did not heed their advice. (AP Photo/Yousef Murad, File)

World & Nation

Horrific dam collapses epitomize Libya’s failures. Why were so many warnings ignored?

With no accountability in sight for dams’ collapses and deadly floods in Libya, sorrow for the dead turns to rage over corruption and political chaos.

Sept. 19, 2023

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement