Spain’s worst nightclub fire in 33 years leaves 13 people dead and 24 injured
Spain’s worst nightclub fire in 33 years has left 13 people dead and 24 injured, with five others who were missing and feared dead having been located, an official said Monday.
Francisco Jiménez, the national government representative in the southeastern region of Murcia, also told Spanish National Television that no further bodies had been found.
Firefighters and police continued to search the damaged premises for clues as to how the fire started Sunday in the city of Murcia. They also worked to secure the interior of the building to avoid a possible collapse.
The blaze started around 6 a.m. in a nightclub and spread to two others nearby, Spanish state news agency EFE said. All the bodies were found in the first nightclub.
The City Council declared three days of mourning, with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings.
It was the deadliest nightclub fire in Spain since 43 people were killed in Zaragoza in 1990.
