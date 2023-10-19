Advertisement
World & Nation

Parched Mexico City starts restricting water after rainy season that wasn’t

Banks of Villa Victoria reservoir in Mexico state
The banks of the Villa Victoria reservoir in Mexico state are exposed because of low water levels.
(Marco Ugarte / Associated Press)
By DANIEL SHAILER
Associated Press
Share
MEXICO CITY — 

On a bank of the Villa Victoria reservoir, where in other years boats might have used them to anchor, 10 concrete blocks lie exposed to the sun. They should be underwater, but that was before severe drought dropped the reservoir to the lowest level that Gabriel Bejarano has seen since he moved back to his grandfather’s farm a decade ago.

“The water is supposed to come up to here,” Bejarano, a veterinarian, said, pointing toward a fence a hundred yards back from the reservoir’s edge on a recent morning.

The dipping level on the north shore of this lake near Toluca is a major problem for Mexico City, about 77 miles to the west. Villa Victoria — about one-third its usual level this time of year — and two other drought-depleted reservoirs make up most of the Cutzamala system, which serves more than 20 million people and is at a historical low for this time of year.

Advertisement

Even more worrisome: Mexico’s rainy season is just about over, and its departure will end any realistic hope of refilling the reservoirs before next year. The Mexican National Water Commission on Tuesday announced water restrictions equivalent to about 8% of the Cutzamala system’s flow, and millions of users in Mexico City and Toluca fear even greater restrictions over the winter.

Mexico City gets more than a quarter of its water from those reservoirs. Most of the rest is drawn from the Valley of Mexico’s increasingly depleted aquifer. Neighborhoods without as many wells — and thus more reliant on the reservoirs — will feel the shortages first and most acutely.

The drought hasn’t been limited to the valley. Seventy-five percent of Mexico is currently in drought, according to the most recent data from the country’s National Meteorological Service, including “extreme” drought across much of Central and North Mexico and some “exceptional” drought in the states of Durango and San Luis Potosí. The government has distributed emergency water by truck in Durango throughout the summer, plus almost 10.6 million gallons of water across eight other drought-stricken states.

IRWINDALE, CA JANUARY 30, 2015 -- David Tran owner of Huy Fong Foods Inc. that produces famous Sriracha sauce. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Can’t find Sriracha? Here’s why the shortage is a sign of our harsh climate reality

The Sriracha shortage has led to sky-high prices and bottles disappearing from restaurants. It’s caused by drought-fueled supply chain issues that experts say are becoming more common.

June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, navigation and tourism on Lake Pátzcuaro, known for iconic Day of the Dead celebrations in the western state of Michoacán, risk drying up with increasingly low water levels.

In Mexico City, it hasn’t been unusual in recent years to see some water shortages just before the rainy season. In spring 2021, Villa Victoria was at one-third its normal capacity in what then-Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum described as the city’s worst drought in 30 years. But summer rains largely alleviated that drought, part of a weather pattern where warmer months typically usher in low-pressure weather systems that bring rain.

Advertisement

But that pattern was disrupted this year as El Niño conditions created a wind shear over the Gulf of Mexico, said Tereza Cavazos, an oceanography professor with the Ensenada Center for Scientific Research in Baja California.

It is not possible to attribute the drier summer to climate change alone, said David K. Adams, an atmospheric scientist with Mexico’s National Autonomous University, but it is “entirely consistent” with global patterns from a warming planet.

Corcoran, CA, Thursday, March 30, 2023 - The El Rico Pipe Yard on 10th Ave., remains submerged as the resurgent Tulare Lake continues to expand. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

El Niño is getting stronger, and odds are tilting toward another wet winter for California

There is a 95% chance that El Niño will persist into next year, and a 71% chance that it will become a ‘strong’ El Niño, officials say.

Sept. 22, 2023

“The idea is that drying climates tend to get drier and wet climates get wetter,” said Adams.

Studies have shown climate change is making stronger El Niños, too.

The window for rain to replenish the system is quickly closing, according to Manuel Perló Cohen, an urban planner and urbanism professor at the National Autonomous University’s Institute of Social Research. The best of the rainy season is already over; Mexico’s November and December rainfall is typically less than one-tenth of what falls in summer months.

“I’m sure we’re going to have a shortage problem, and I’m sure the city will get less water and many inhabitants will suffer from that,” Perló said.

Fixing Mexico City’s notoriously leaky water system would help in times of drought. Academics at the National Autonomous University in 2018 calculated that the system leaks 5,680 gallons per second. Sheinbaum, now a leading presidential candidate, tried to address the leakage while she was mayor, but progress has been slow.

Perló said fixing what he called the world’s “largest and most complicated, sophisticated infrastructure for access to water” will be expensive, and there hasn’t been funding to do so.

“We shouldn’t be facing these kinds of situations,” he said. “We have enough water, and we’re not using it efficiently.”

Some advocates have suggested restoring Mexico City’s last remaining natural watercourse, the Magdalena River, but that would have to contend with pollution along the river’s entire length from its source west of the capital.

Lamont, California-Sept. 13, 2021-Kern Oil & Refining Company located in Lamont, California is an independent refinery which has been operating continuously since 1934. View of the refinery taken on Sept. 13, 2021. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

California’s fossil fuel crackdown continues — with some exceptions

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed dozens of climate bills — and vetoed others.

Oct. 17, 2023

Much of the city relies on wells that tap into the valley’s groundwater. In response to the cuts Tuesday, the government said it would drill new wells. But it may be hard to find enough water that way, especially as less water is returned to the valley’s overexploited aquifer.

“Mexico City is a monster; it’s a beast,” said Adams. “All the asphalt, all the plastic in the gutters means that water disappears. It never enters the system” by reaching the aquifer.

The government is also working on a new water treatment plant at the Madín reservoir, just northwest of Mexico City, which will add 132 gallons per second to the Cutzamala system.

“That’s not a medium- and long-term solution,” said Perló. “We cannot be living on the edge all the time.”

SANGER, CA - FEBRUARY 22: A water well, shown left, went dry in August 2022 on the property of Michael Torres, 66, and wife Anita Torres, 61, not shown, along Fairbanks Ave. in the Tombstone neighborhood, unincorporated Fresno County, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Sanger, CA. Torres bought the property 27-years-ago, living on a smaller home since 1998. He built a new home in 2007 where he lives with his wife and two adult chidren. He signed up with Self Help Enterprises who transport non-potable water to a 2500 gallon tank located on his property. His granddauther is also shown at left. In the community of Tombstone in Fresno County, residents' wells have continued going dry during the drought as nearby farms have heavily pumped groundwater, drawing down the water levels. Residents have lost access to water and are now depending on tanks and deliveries of water by truck. A potential solution for the area would involve connecting to water pipes from nearby Sanger, but progress has been slow. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Thousands of California wells are at risk of drying up despite landmark water law

Researchers examined plans for managing groundwater in the Central Valley. They found local plans leave thousands of wells at risk of running dry.

Sept. 20, 2023

Another solution could be local-level water capture.

Working with Mexico’s Environment Department, Isla Urbana, a group working to improve water access in the city, has installed 10,000 rain-collection systems house by house across the traditionally underserved southern boroughs of Tlalpan and Xochimilco. The systems gather, filter and treat rain falling on a building before storing it in a personal tank.

Emilio Becerril, Isla Urbana’s project manager, said such rainwater-harvesting could “permanently change the water access situation” in the face of climate change, aging infrastructure and government inertia.

But a lasting solution needs institutional changes, he said.

Terra Bella, CA - October 14: A view of newly planted pistachio orchard at Setton Farms on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 in Terra Bella, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

California’s epic rain year boosted groundwater levels, but not enough to recoup losses

California groundwater levels have risen in many areas this year, but after years of over-pumping, aquifer levels largely remain lower than two decades ago.

Oct. 13, 2023

“Even if you build thousands of systems, there are thousands of houses being built — more and more extractive,” said Becerril.

Perló’s department at the university built a 10-acre rain-capture system into a playground in the southeast borough of Iztapalapa in 2018. Last month, Mayor Martí Batres proposed building thousands of rainwater-harvesting systems into schools across the capital, a program Perló hopes doesn’t succumb to the same money issues as previous government water plans.

Becerril also wants to see wastewater reuse and new infrastructure to separate stormwater from waste — an idea even he admits straddles the line between “hopeful” and “delusional.”

“Rain patterns are changing. It’s the first year I personally have seen that clearly,” said Becerril. “We’ve gotten to the urgency point.”

Chinook Salmon Capture in Deer Creek

Climate & Environment

With salmon at risk of extinction, California begins urgent rescue effort

Biologists have begun collecting California’s spring-run Chinook salmon to raise them in captivity in an effort to prevent extinction.

Oct. 12, 2023

Bejarano, the veterinarian living on the edge of the Villa Victoria reservoir, said he worries less about water for his grandfather’s farm and more about younger generations, including his son’s. The boy wore a Sonic the Hedgehog hoodie as his father carried him around the property in one arm.

“We all have children,” he said. “We’re all affected, especially when it comes to water.”

World & NationClimate & EnvironmentWater & DroughtMexico & the Americas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement