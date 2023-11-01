Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel as Chile and Colombia recall their ambassadors

Palestinians look for survivors Tuesday following an Israeli airstrike on the Nusseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

The Bolivian government severed diplomatic relations with Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of carrying out “crimes against humanity” in Gaza, and Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel as they criticized the country’s military offensive against Hamas militants.

Bolivian officials cited the number of Palestinian casualties in Gaza that have resulted from the latest Israel-Hamas war, but made no mention of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that ignited the conflict.

“Bolivia decided to break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip,” Freddy Mamani, Bolivia’s deputy foreign minister, said at a news conference.

Advertisement

Chile decided to recall its ambassador “in the face of the unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel in the Gaza Strip,” the Chilean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro also announced that he was recalling his country’s ambassador to Israel.

“If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot remain there,” Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bolivia, Chile and Colombia all have leftist governments.

María Nela Prada, Bolivia’s acting foreign minister, accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian people.”

Advertisement

She called on Israel to “cease attacks in the Gaza Strip that have already resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and the forced displacement of Palestinians.”

Chile also called for “an immediate end to hostilities.” It condemned Israel’s operations, saying that they “constitute collective punishment against the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.”

Like Bolivia, Chile made no mention of Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Prada also said that Bolivia “rejects the Israeli hostile treatment of international actors providing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.” She added that Bolivia would send aid to the Gaza Strip, although she did not detail what that could entail.

Neither Prada nor Mamani mentioned Hamas’ attack on Israel, continuing the Bolivian government’s pattern of never having condemned the assault, in which more than 1,400 people were killed in Israel.

On the day of the attack, Bolivia’s Foreign Ministry said only that it had “deep concern over the violent events that occurred in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Palestine.” On Oct. 18, the Foreign Ministry condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza and emphasized “our solidarity and unwavering support for the Palestinian people.”

Newsletter Breaking News Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

The Bolivian government, now led by President Luis Arce, has long been critical of Israel, and it previously severed diplomatic ties in 2009 over fighting involving Gaza. Diplomatic relations were reestablished in 2020.

Arce expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people following a Monday meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Bolivia Mahmoud Elalwani.

“We cannot remain silent and continue to allow the suffering of the Palestinian people, especially of the children, who have the right to live in peace. We condemn the war crimes being committed in Gaza,” Arce wrote on social media following the meeting.

Bolivia’s influential former president, Evo Morales, who was once allied with Arce but has turned against him, celebrated the government’s decision to break off relations, although he said it did not go far enough.

“Bolivia must declare the state of Israel as a terrorist state and file a complaint with the International Criminal Court,” Morales wrote on social media.