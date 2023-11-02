Advertisement
World & Nation

Russian artillery keeps on battering southern Ukraine’s Kherson region

Silhouetted children play on top of tanks on display in front of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Children play on top of tanks on display in front of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.
(Bram Janssen / Associated Press)
By HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
Share
KYIV, Ukraine — 

Russian shelling killed an 81-year-old woman in the yard of her home and a 60-year-old man in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region Thursday, local authorities said. The deaths were the latest civilian casualties in Moscow’s recent ramped-up bombardment of the front-line area.

Kherson is a strategic military region located on the Dnipro River near the mouth of the Black Sea. Unconfirmed reports say attacking Ukrainian troops have gained a foothold on the Russian-held side of the river during Kyiv’s months-long counteroffensive.

The two civilians died when Russian artillery targeted Kherson region villages, according to Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin. Four others were injured in the strikes, which also damaged residential and public buildings, authorities said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, one person died in Russian shelling that caused extensive damage in the Kherson region’s capital city of the same name. Prokudin called it “an apocalyptic scene.”

A 91-year-old woman was killed in her apartment last weekend in what Prokudin described as a “terrifying” nighttime barrage.

The Kherson region is a key gateway to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and is now home to a lot of Moscow’s war logistics operations and rear supply depots.

FILE - People react near the memorial for the victims of a Russian rocket attack in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. A report by U.N investigators has pointed a finger at Russia as likely being responsible for the deaths of 59 civilians at a village café hit by a missile in eastern Ukraine in early October, in what was one of the deadliest strikes since the Kremlin’s forces launched a full-scale invasion 20 months ago. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko, File)

World & Nation

U.N. report urges Russia to investigate attack on Ukrainian cafe that killed 59 civilians

United Nations investigators urge Russia to acknowledge responsibility for an Oct. 5 missile strike on a Ukrainian village that killed 59 civilians.

Oct. 31, 2023

Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Kherson last November after nearly nine months of Russian occupation following Moscow’s full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. The Kremlin’s forces retreated across the river to the eastern side of the Dnipro.

The developments placed the city on the southern front line and at the mercy of Russian drone and artillery attacks from across the river that frequently target civilian areas.

The current counteroffensive, which started four months ago, so far has fallen short of the Ukrainian military’s goal of dislodging Russian forces from large areas. The war now appears set for another winter of grinding attrition.

Advertisement

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims by Ukraine’s commander-in-chief that the war had reached a stalemate. Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi made that observation to the Economist.

Russia is steadfastly pursuing its war goals, Peskov said. “It’s absurd to talk about any prospect for the victory of the Kyiv regime on the battlefield,” he added. “The sooner the Kyiv regime comes to realize that, the earlier some other perspectives will open up.”

Russian authorities commonly use the term “Kyiv regime” when referring to Ukraine’s democratically elected government.

In this photo released by Karachi Port Trust, a Russian oil cargo carrying discounted crude, is anchored at a port, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 11, 2023. The Pakistani government on Monday welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of discounted crude from Russia under a key deal between Islamabad and Moscow. (Karachi Port Trust via AP)

Opinion

Opinion: Putin is using high oil prices to test support for Ukraine. Congress’ dysfunction plays right into his hands

Russia is earning fistfuls of money from oil sales. The U.S. needs to tighten enforcement of the oil cap and restore its funding of Ukraine.

Oct. 4, 2023

Ukrainian officials are striving to maintain the crucial Western support the country has received during the war even as international attention is pulled toward the possibility of the Israel-Hamas war evolving into a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Ukraine is keen on quickly becoming a member of the 27-nation European Union, though that process could take years as Kyiv undertakes a long list of reforms demanded by Brussels.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the EU on Thursday to adopt a more agile approach to admitting new members.

“Our main position that I brought from Kyiv is that EU reform should not take [the] enlargement process as a hostage,” Kuleba said as he arrived at a conference in Berlin on the bloc’s future expansion.

“We have to find the right balance between the process of reforming the European Union and continuing with enlargement,” he said.

Associated Press writers Yuras Karmanau in Tallinn, Estonia, and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement