Battles force many Gazans to flee hospitals, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded

Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients — including newborns — and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.

The Israeli military has urged Palestinians to flee south on foot through what it calls safe corridors. But its purported drive to separate civilians from Hamas militants has come at a heavy cost, with more than two-thirds of the territory’s population of 2.3 million having already fled their homes.

As Israeli troops encircled Gaza’s Shifa Hospital over the weekend, thousands fled, while hundreds of patients and displaced people remained, according to officials. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Shifa “is not functioning as a hospital anymore.”

Another hospital in Gaza City, Al-Quds, was forced to shut down Sunday because it ran out of fuel. The Palestinian Red Crescent, which operates the facility, said that Israeli forces are stationed nearby and that preparations are being made to evacuate some 6,000 patients, medics and displaced people.

Smoke rises above Gaza on Monday following an Israeli airstrike, as seen from southern Israel. (Ohad Zwigenberg / Associated Press)

Both sides have seized on the plight of hospitals, particularly Shifa’s, as a symbol of the larger war, now in its sixth week. The fighting was triggered by Hamas’ unprecedented Oct. 7 surprise cross-border attack on southern Israel, and Israel’s response has brought unseen levels of death and destruction to Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinian residents, nearly two-thirds of whom have had to flee their homes, with no safe refuge available in the besieged territory.

For Palestinians, Shifa evokes the suffering of civilians. Thousands of people displaced by airstrikes that have destroyed entire city blocks have sought shelter in its darkened corridors. Doctors running low on supplies perform surgery there on war-wounded patients, including children, without anesthesia. One medic shared a photo showing nine premature babies in a shared crib.

Israel says that Hamas shields itself among civilians and that the hospital, Gaza’s largest, is a prime example of that, claiming that the militants have a command center in and beneath the medical compound. Israel has not provided photos or videos to back up these claims, though it has shared footage of militants operating in residential neighborhoods and positioning rockets and weapons near schools and mosques.

Both Hamas and the hospital staff at Shifa deny the Israeli allegations.

A United Nations health official said many displaced families and patients with moderate injuries fled Shifa as Israeli forces encircled the hospital over the weekend. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters, said most of the remaining patients could be relocated only with ambulances and other special procedures.

Family members of Israeli Sgt. Roni Eshel cry during her funeral in Kfar Saba on Sunday. (Ariel Schalit / Associated Press)

Mohammed Zaqout, the director of hospitals in Gaza,said those who remain include about 650 patients, 500 medical staff and around 2,500 displaced Palestinians sheltering inside hospital buildings. That’s down from more than 20,000 people reported to be at the hospital Saturday by the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

It’s unclear where they would go, as several hospitals and clinics in Gaza have been forced to shut down, while others are already working at full capacity with dwindling supplies.

The ministry says 32 patients, including three babies, have died since the hospital’s emergency generator ran out of fuel Saturday. It said another 36 babies, as well as other patients, are at risk of dying because there is no way to power life-saving medical equipment.

The Israeli military said troops would assist in moving babies out of Shifa on Sunday, without saying how it would transport them or where they would be relocated. There was no indication Monday that any had been moved.

Medical Aid for Palestinians, a British-based charity that has supported Shifa’s neonatal intensive care unit, said that transferring critically ill infants is complex. “With ambulances unable to reach the hospital ... and no hospital with capacity to receive them, there is no indication of how this can be done safely,” CEO Melanie Ward said. She said the only option was to pause the fighting and allow in fuel.

The Israeli military also said that it had placed 79 gallons of fuel near the hospital but that Hamas militants had prevented staff from reaching it. The Health Ministry disputed that and said the fuel would have provided less than an hour of electricity.

Palestinians line up for food in Gaza on Monday despite Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the coastal enclave. (Hatem Ali / Associated Press)

The U.S. has pushed for temporary pauses that would allow for wider distribution of badly needed aid. Israel has agreed only to daily windows during which civilians can flee ground combat in northern Gaza along two main roads, while continuing to strike what it says are militant targets across the territory, often killing women and children.

Even so, tens of thousands of people remain in the north, where Israeli ground forces are battling Hamas fighters.

Saib Abu Hashish said he has been trapped on the ground floor of his family home along with 27 others in Gaza City. They haven’t left the house in three days and are running out of food and water. He said their neighbors attempted to escape the area Sunday, but Israeli forces opened fire on them.

“We want to leave, but we can’t because of the bombing,” he said by phone. “If we survive the bombing, we will die from hunger.”

More than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths. About 2,700 people have been reported missing.

Health officials, many of whom work out of Shifa, have not updated that toll since Friday because of the difficulty of accessing hard-hit areas and collecting information.

Stones are left in an act of remembrance on the flag-covered grave of Israeli Col. Jonathan Steinberg at a military cemetery in Jerusalem. (Bernat Armangue / Associated Press)

At least 1,200 people have died on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed in the initial Hamas attack. Palestinian militants are holding nearly 240 hostages seized in the raid, including men, women, children and older adults. The military says 44 soldiers have been killed in ground operations in Gaza.

About 250,000 Israelis have evacuated from communities near Gaza, where Palestinian militants are still firing barrages of rockets, and along the northern border with Lebanon, where Israel and the Hezbollah militant group have repeatedly traded fire, including on Monday.