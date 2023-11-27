Pope Francis is receiving intravenous antibiotics for lung problem, Vatican says

A giant screen broadcasts Pope Francis delivering his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer Sunday from the hotel on the Vatican grounds where he lives.

Pope Francis is receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a lung inflammation and will scale back some appointments, but he doesn’t have pneumonia or fever, the Vatican said Monday.

Francis himself disclosed Sunday that he was suffering from the inflammation in order to explain why he didn’t keep his weekly window appointment to greet people in St. Peter’s Square. Instead, he gave his blessing from the chapel of the hotel on the Vatican grounds where he lives.

The director of the Vatican’s press office, Matteo Bruni, said in a written statement Monday that the inflammation was causing some respiratory difficulties for Francis, who turns 87 next month.

“The condition of the pope is good and stationary, he doesn’t have a fever, and the respiratory situation is in clear improvement,’’ Bruni said. A CT scan, which the pope underwent Saturday afternoon at a Rome hospital, ruled out pneumonia, Bruni added.

To aid the pope’s recovery, “some important commitments expected for the next days have been postponed so he can dedicate the time and desired energy” to his recovery, the spokesman said.

Other appointments, “of institutional character or easier to maintain given the current health conditions, have been maintained,” Bruni added.

He didn’t spell out which appointments were being put off. But it appeared that Francis was keeping his private audience with the president of Paraguay on Monday morning.

In televised remarks Sunday, Francis indicated that he was going ahead with a three-day trip, beginning Friday, to the United Arab Emirates to deliver a speech on climate change at the upcoming United Nations climate talks.

When he gave his blessing Sunday, a bandage holding in place a cannula for intravenous treatment was clearly visible on his right hand.