Advertisement
World & Nation

Israel strikes in and around Gaza’s second-largest city in a bloody new phase of the war

Woman mourning over the shrouded bodies of her child and husband
A Palestinian woman mourns over the shrouded bodies of her child and her husband, who were killed in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
(Fatima Shbair / Associated Press)
By NAJIB JOBAIN and SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
Share
KHAN YUNIS, Gaza Strip — 

Israel intensified its bombardment in and around Gaza’s second-largest city early Tuesday, sending ambulances and private cars racing to a local hospital with the wounded in a bloody new phase of the war.

Under U.S. pressure to prevent further mass casualties, Israel says it is being more precise as it widens its offensive into southern Gaza after obliterating much of the north — but Palestinians say there are no areas where they feel safe, and many fear that if they leave their homes, they will never be allowed to return.

Israel’s aerial bombardment and the ground offensive have already driven three-fourths of the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes. New orders to evacuate areas around Khan Yunis are squeezing people into ever-smaller areas of the already-tiny coastal strip.

At the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, ambulances brought dozens of wounded people in. At one point, a car pulled up and a man emerged carrying a young boy in a bloody shirt, whose hand had been blown off.

Advertisement
Palestinians fleeing Israel's ground offensive arriving in Rafah, Gaza
Gazans fleeing Israel’s ground offensive arrive in Rafah, in the southern part of the coastal enclave.
(Hatem Ali / Associated Press)

“What’s happening here is unimaginable,” said Hamza Bursh, who lives in the Maan neighborhood, one of several in and around the city where Israel has ordered civilians to leave. “They strike indiscriminately.”

Residents said troops had advanced following heavy airstrikes on Bani Suheila, a town just east of Khan Yunis. Halima Abdel-Rahman, who fled to the town earlier in the war from her home in the north, said they could hear explosions through the night.

KHAN YUNIS , CA - DECEMBER 03: Mustafa Abu Breij, center, sits with his family in the house he built over years in the Maghazi refugee camp as his wife, who gave her name as Um Muhammad, bakes bread on a wood stove. Even though the home was badly damaged in a bombing, the family plans to stay on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. Getting cooking fuel was difficult during the Israel-Hamas truce; now, it is impossible. Um Muhammad cooks bread using using her bedroom furniture as kindling. (Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

In Gaza, she sits by her belongings, waiting for her home to be bombed

‘I just don’t know where we’ll go.’ It’s a question Palestinians ask over and over in Gaza as Israel ramps up bombardment after Hamas truce collapsed.

Dec. 4, 2023

“They are very close,” she said. “It’s the same scenario we saw in the north.”

Satellite photos from Sunday showed around 150 Israeli tanks, armored personnel carriers and other vehicles less than four miles north of the heart of the city.

Israel ordered the full-scale evacuation of northern Gaza in the early days of the war and has barred people who left from returning. In the south, it has ordered people out of nearly two dozen neighborhoods in and around Khan Yunis. That further reduced the area where civilians can seek refuge in central and southern Gaza by more than a quarter.

Advertisement
Woman walking past wall with photos of hostages held in Gaza
A woman walks past a wall in Jerusalem with photos of hostages held in Gaza.
(Ohad Zwigenberg / Associated Press)

“Nowhere is safe in Gaza, and there is nowhere left to go,” Lynn Hastings, the United Nations’ humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, said Monday. “The conditions required to deliver aid to the people of Gaza do not exist. If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold.”

Israel says it must dismantle Hamas’ extensive military infrastructure and remove it from power in order to prevent a repeat of the Oct. 7 attack that ignited the war. The surprise assault over the border saw Hamas and other Palestinian militants kill about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and capture some 240 men, women and children.

The military says it makes every effort to spare civilians and accuses Hamas of using them as human shields as the militants fight in dense residential areas, where they have labyrinths of tunnels, bunkers, rocket launchers and sniper nests.

WADI AL-NAAM, ISRAEL -- OCTOBER 23, 2023: Residents of an unrecognized village, Wadi Al Naam, live unconnected to the power grid even though they are in the close proximity of Ramat Hovav power plant, in Wadi Al-Naam, Israel, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. At least 20 Bedouin citizens of Israel were killed Oct. 7 N seven by HamasO rockets and the rest when the groupOs fighters blitzed into farms near Gaza, apparently paying little heed to whom they were killing. Seven others Bedouins were kidnapped, with still no word on their fate. The Bedouins have long eked out a life on the margins of Israeli society, living in unrecognized settlements D dotting the expanse of the Negev. They suffer a level of dispossession and official harassment that makes them feel more vulnerable and second-class than other Palestinian citizens of Israel, according to residents. Due to the perennial threat of rockets from the Gaza Strip, all structures in Israel, including homes, are required to have shelters, but the Bedouins settlements not allowed any new construction because of their unrecognized status. Since then, charities and various companies have donated makeshift shelters that offer little protection, according to residents. Now, the war has energized IsraelOs far right, and anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab rhetoric has deepened the sense of disenfranchisement among IsraelOs 300,000 Bedouin citizens, just over 3% of the population. As they search for a secure place in a wounded nation seeking revenge, they stand on a fault line between Israel and many of Palestinians N citizens or the occupied N over which it rules. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

‘The Bedouins are being whipped from both sides’ in the Israel-Hamas war

Bedouins of the Negev desert face rockets from Gaza and discrimination and arrest by Israel. They seek safety as the war energizes the far right.

Hamas is deeply rooted in Palestinian society, and its determination to end decades of open-ended Israeli military rule over millions of Palestinians is shared by the vast majority, even those opposed to its ideology and its attacks on Israeli civilians. That will complicate any effort to eliminate Hamas without causing massive casualties and further displacement.

Advertisement

Even after weeks of unrelenting bombardment, Hamas’ top leader in Gaza, Yehya Sinwar, was able to conduct complex cease-fire negotiations and orchestrate the release of more than 100 Israeli and foreign hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners last week. Palestinian militants have also kept up their rocket fire into Israel, before and after the truce.

The fighting has brought unprecedented death and destruction to the coastal strip.

Tent camp for refugees in Rafah, Gaza
Tent camps in Rafah, in southern Gaza, have been set up for refugees fleeing Israel’s offensive to the north.
(Hatem Ali / Associated Press)

The Health Ministry in Gaza said the death toll in the territory since Oct. 7 has surpassed 15,890 people — 70% of them women and children — with more than 42,000 wounded. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. It says hundreds have been killed or wounded since the cease-fire’s end, and many still are trapped under rubble.

An Israeli army official provided a similar figure for the death toll in Gaza on Monday, after weeks in which Israeli officials had cast doubt on the ministry’s count. The official said at least 15,000 people have been killed, including 5,000 militants, without saying how the military arrived at its figures. The military says 86 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive.

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday that it was too soon to pass judgment on Israeli operations but that it was unusual for a modern military to identify precise areas of expected ground maneuvers and ask people to move out, as Israel has done in Khan Yunis.

UNDP provided tens set up for Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, are seen in Khan Younis, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Since the Israeli military decided to cut off the Gaza Strip's water and fuel and prevent aid convoys from entering, Palestinians in Gaza have sheltered with their families far from their homes and struggled to survive. It's a grueling routine — waiting hours for bread, trying to find water, soothing children during bombings. (AP Photo/Ashraf Amra)

Opinion

Opinion: Gazans have no good options. Here’s the least bad of the bad

If Gazans are forced into Egypt or elsewhere, they will only add to the 75-year-old Palestinian refugee crisis.

Dec. 4, 2023

“These are the kinds of steps that we have asked them to undertake,” he said.

Leaflets dropped by the Israeli military over Khan Yunis in recent days warned people to head farther south toward the border with Egypt, but they are unable to leave Gaza, as Israel and Egypt have both refused to accept any refugees.

The area that Israel ordered evacuated was home to some 117,000 people, and now it also houses more than 50,000 people displaced from the north, living in 21 shelters, the U.N. said. It was not known how many were fleeing.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement