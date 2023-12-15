Advertisement
U.S. and Israel discuss scaling back Gaza combat but agree fight will take months, envoy says

Palestinians pull a body out of the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike
Palestinians pull a body out of the rubble of a residential building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Friday.
(Fatima Shbair / Associated Press)
By KARIN LAUB, NAJIB JOBAIN and BASSEM MROUE
Associated Press
RAMALLAH, West Bank — 

The U.S. and Israel have discussed a timetable for scaling back intense combat operations in the war against Hamas, even though they agree the overall fight will take months, an envoy said Friday, amid growing American unease about the mounting death toll in Gaza.

U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan also met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the besieged enclave’s postwar future, which, according to a senior U.S. official, could include bringing back Palestinian security forces driven from their jobs in Gaza by Hamas in its 2007 takeover.

American and Israeli officials have been vague in public about how Gaza will be run if Israel achieves its goal of ending Hamas control — and the idea, floated as one of several, appeared to be the first time Washington offered some detail on its vision for security arrangements in the enclave.

Any role for Palestinian security forces in Gaza is bound to elicit strong opposition from Israel, which seeks to maintain an open-ended security presence there and says it won’t allow a postwar foothold for the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank but is deeply unpopular with Palestinians.

Israeli soldiers prepare to enter the Gaza Strip, at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

As Biden-Netanyahu gulf widens, Israeli leader vows to continue Gaza war ‘until the end’

After Hamas’ attack, the U.S. pledged full support for Israel. Now, as the death toll in Gaza skyrockets, President Biden is trying to rein in Netanyahu.

Dec. 14, 2023

In meetings with Israeli leaders on Thursday and Friday, Sullivan discussed a timetable for winding down the intense combat phase of the war.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Sullivan that it would take months to destroy Hamas, but did not say whether his estimate referred to the current phase of heavy airstrikes and ground battles.

Sullivan said Friday that “there is no contradiction between saying the fight is going to take months and also saying that different phases will take place at different times over those months, including the transition from the high-intensity operations to more targeted operations.”

KHAN YUNIS , CA - DECEMBER 03: Mustafa Abu Breij, center, sits with his family in the house he built over years in the Maghazi refugee camp as his wife, who gave her name as Um Muhammad, bakes bread on a wood stove. Even though the home was badly damaged in a bombing, the family plans to stay on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. Getting cooking fuel was difficult during the Israel-Hamas truce; now, it is impossible. Um Muhammad cooks bread using using her bedroom furniture as kindling. (Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times)

In Gaza, she sits by her belongings, waiting for her home to be bombed

‘I just don’t know where we’ll go.’ It’s a question Palestinians ask over and over in Gaza as Israel ramps up bombardment after Hamas truce collapsed.

Dec. 4, 2023
He said he discussed a timeline with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s War Cabinet, and that such conversations would continue during an upcoming visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III.

The offensive, triggered by the unprecedented Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven at least 80% of Gaza’s 2.3 million people from their homes. Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a spiraling humanitarian crisis.

President Biden’s administration has expressed unease over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for the future of Gaza, but the White House continues to offer wholehearted support for Israel with weapons shipments and diplomatic backing.

“I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives,” Biden said Thursday when asked if he wants Israel to scale down its operations by the end of the month. “Not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful.”

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL -- NOVEMBER 7, 2023: Nir Blatman organizes incoming shipment of human remains recovered from the communities near the Gaza border where Hamas focused their unprecedented assault for further examination at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. The staff of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, led by Dr. Chen Kugel, have been working since Oct. 7 on the Hamas massacre of 1,200 people. He has been trying to understand not only the causes of death but the hate behind them. The remains come from towns and kibbutzim near the Gaza border including Sderot, Kfar Aza and Be'eri, and the musical festival in the Negev Desert where 260 died. They are collected by Zaka, a team of mostly Orthodox volunteers, who scour the landscape so that every possible part of a person can be buried according to Jewish custom. "Maybe," said Kugel, "Hamas wanted to make a post-traumatic stress syndrome for this country. Never have so many Israelis died in one day. They wanted to make us afraid, to feel insecure. But on the contrary. What we saw here was a country reunited. We understood who the real enemy was." (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

Inside the Israeli lab ‘reassembling and reconnecting’ the mangled bodies of the dead

A forensic investigator in Tel Aviv works to reassemble remains of victims of Hamas militants, trying to understand the causes of death and the underlying cruelty.

Nov. 16, 2023

A deadly Hamas ambush on Israeli troops in Gaza City this week showed the group’s resilience and called into question whether Israel can defeat it without wiping out the entire territory.

Israel’s air and ground assault over the last 10 weeks has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Thousands more are missing and feared dead beneath the rubble.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Its latest count did not specify how many were women and minors, but they have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead in previous tallies.

On Friday morning, communications services, which telecommunications provider Paltel said Thursday were cut due to ongoing fighting, still appeared to be down across Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling continued overnight and into Friday, including in the southern city of Rafah, part of the shrinking areas of tiny, densely populated Gaza to which Palestinian civilians had been told by Israel to evacuate. At least one person was killed, according to an Associated Press journalist who saw the body arriving at a local hospital.

WADI AL-NAAM, ISRAEL -- OCTOBER 23, 2023: Residents of an unrecognized village, Wadi Al Naam, live unconnected to the power grid even though they are in the close proximity of Ramat Hovav power plant, in Wadi Al-Naam, Israel, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. At least 20 Bedouin citizens of Israel were killed Oct. 7 N seven by HamasO rockets and the rest when the groupOs fighters blitzed into farms near Gaza, apparently paying little heed to whom they were killing. Seven others Bedouins were kidnapped, with still no word on their fate. The Bedouins have long eked out a life on the margins of Israeli society, living in unrecognized settlements D dotting the expanse of the Negev. They suffer a level of dispossession and official harassment that makes them feel more vulnerable and second-class than other Palestinian citizens of Israel, according to residents. Due to the perennial threat of rockets from the Gaza Strip, all structures in Israel, including homes, are required to have shelters, but the Bedouins settlements not allowed any new construction because of their unrecognized status. Since then, charities and various companies have donated makeshift shelters that offer little protection, according to residents. Now, the war has energized IsraelOs far right, and anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab rhetoric has deepened the sense of disenfranchisement among IsraelOs 300,000 Bedouin citizens, just over 3% of the population. As they search for a secure place in a wounded nation seeking revenge, they stand on a fault line between Israel and many of Palestinians N citizens or the occupied N over which it rules. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

‘The Bedouins are being whipped from both sides’ in the Israel-Hamas war

Bedouins of the Negev desert face rockets from Gaza and discrimination and arrest by Israel. They seek safety as the war energizes the far right.

Dec. 5, 2023

The Qatar-based television network Al Jazeera said its chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael Dahdouh, was wounded in his right arm by shrapnel in a drone strike at a school-turned-shelter in the southern city of Khan Younis. The network said Gaza cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa was also wounded. In October, Dahdouh’s wife, son, daughter and a grandson were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Israelis remain strongly supportive of the war and see it as necessary to prevent a repeat of Oct. 7, when Hamas militants attacked communities across southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking some 240 hostage. A total of 116 soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive, which began Oct. 27.

The Israeli military on Friday confirmed the recovery of the bodies of three hostages. Two were soldiers, both aged 19, and the third was a 28-year-old dual French-Israeli national kidnapped from a music festival.

More than 100 hostages have been freed, most during a cease-fire last month in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israelis embrace next to photos of people killed and taken captive by Hamas militants near kibbutz Re'im on Nov. 28, 2023.

Harrowing stories emerge as Hamas frees more hostages taken from Israel

As the Palestinian militant group Hamas frees more hostages amid a temporary truce with Israel, a harrowing glimpse of captivity in war-torn Gaza emerges.

Nov. 29, 2023
RAS AL A'MUD, ISRAEL -- NOVEMBER 28, 2023: Ayham Salaymah holds up up microphones as his father Nawaf speaks to reporters after the his brother Ahmad Salaymah, 14, release from prison, in their home in Ras Al A'Mud, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. When Israel agreed with Hamas to a prisoner swap, it published a list of 300 Palestinians it considered for released, the majority of them children. It's a reflection of an incarceration system, Palestinians and rights groups say, that targets children as enemy combatants, elevating offenses like rock throwing into security-related violations that carry a years-long sentence. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

Scores of Palestinian minors sit in Israeli prisons. He wanted his 13-year-old son to join them

The recent hostage-for-prisoner swaps between Hamas and Israel have focused attention on the number of Palestinian minors imprisoned by Israel.

Dec. 1, 2023

Sullivan met Friday with Abbas, who lost control of Gaza when Hamas drove out his security forces in 2007. The takeover came a year after Hamas defeated Abbas’ Fatah party in parliament elections and the rivals failed to form a unity government.

A senior U.S. official said that Sullivan and others have discussed the prospect of having those associated with the Palestinian Authority security forces before the Hamas takeover serve as the “nucleus” of postwar peacekeeping in Gaza.

It was one idea of many being considered for establishing security in Gaza, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with White House ground rules. He said such talks were taking place with Israel, the Palestinian Authority and regional partners.

The U.S. has said it eventually wants to see the West Bank and Gaza under a unified Palestinian government, as a precursor to a Palestinian state — an idea soundly rejected by Netanyahu, who leads a right-wing government that is opposed to Palestinian statehood.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas, right, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken shake hands prior to a meeting at the Muqata, the presidential compound in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday Nov. 30, 2023. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

News Analysis: What happens after the Israel-Hamas war ends? Two-state solution faces strong head winds

The Biden administration views the two-state solution — an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel — as the only way to stop generations of violence.

Dec. 2, 2023

Palestinian officials have said they will only consider a postwar role in Gaza in the context of concrete U.S.-backed steps toward Palestinian statehood.

The Palestinian Authority prime minister said it’s time for the United States to deal more firmly with Israel, particularly on Washington’s calls for negotiations for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Now that the United States has talked the talk, we want Washington to walk the walk,” Mohammed Shtayyeh said Thursday. “If the United States cannot deliver Israel, who can?”

As part of postwar scenarios, Washington has also called for revitalizing the Palestinian Authority, without letting on whether such reforms would require personnel changes or general elections, which last took place 17 years ago.

The 88-year-old Abbas is deeply unpopular, with a poll published Wednesday indicating close to 90% of Palestinians want him to resign. Meanwhile, Palestinian support for Hamas has tripled in the West Bank, with a small uptick in Gaza, according to the poll. Still, a majority of Palestinians do not back Hamas, according to the survey.

Laub reported from Ramallah, West Bank; Jobain from Rafah, Gaza Strip; and Mroue from Beirut. Associated Press journalists Aamer Madhani in Washington, Julia Frankel in Jerusalem and Elena Becatoros in Athens contributed.

