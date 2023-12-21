Advertisement
World & Nation

U.S. engaging in high-level diplomacy to avoid vetoing UN resolution on Gaza aid

President Biden speaks into microphones.
President Biden answers a reporter’s question Wednesday as he walks from Marine One upon arrival on the South Lawn of the White House.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
Share
UNITED NATIONS — 

The United States, key allies and Arab nations engaged in high-level diplomacy in hopes of avoiding another U.S. veto of a new U.N. resolution on desperately needed aid to Gaza ahead of a long-delayed vote now scheduled for Thursday morning.

The U.S. has been struggling to change the text’s references to a cessation of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas war. Another sticking point is the inspection of aid trucks allowed into Gaza through Israel’s blockade to ensure they are only carrying humanitarian goods. The current draft proposes a U.N. role, an idea Israel is likely to oppose.

President Biden told reporters on his way back from Milwaukee late Wednesday afternoon that “we’re negotiating right now at the U.N. the contours of a resolution that we may be able to agree to.”

Advertisement

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh of the United Arab Emirates, which sponsored the Arab-backed resolution, said earlier that high-level discussions are underway to try to reach agreement on a text that can be adopted.

Freed Thai couple Boonthom Pankhong (centre L) and Natthawaree Mulkan (centre R), who were held hostage by Palestinian Hamas militants following the October 7 attack on Israel, take part in a traditional welcoming ceremony for their safe return to Thailand, at their house in Thailand's northeastern Udon Thani province on December 6, 2023. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

A hostage love story: Vows in Israel, captivity in Gaza, rebuilding in Thailand

For a Thai farmworker taken hostage by Hamas militants Oct. 7, memories of Israel and Gaza are of love, grief and heartbreak for those she left behind.

Dec. 20, 2023

“Everyone wants to see a resolution that has impact and that is implementable on the ground,” she told reporters after the 15 council members held closed consultations early Wednesday afternoon and agreed to the delay. “We believe today, giving a little bit of space for additional diplomacy, could yield positive results.”

The vote — initially postponed from Monday and then pushed back to Tuesday and then Wednesday — is now expected on Thursday morning, said Ecuador’s U.N. Ambassador José Javier De La Gasca López-Domínguez, the current Security Council president.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomacy, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken would speak with his Egyptian and UAE counterparts to try to reach a consensus either late Wednesday or early Thursday.

BETHLEHEM, OCCUPIED WEST BANK -- DECEMBER 16, 2023: Fr. Issa Thaljieh poses for a portrait inside the Grotto of the Nativity, an underground crypt, where Jesus is said to have been born, underground inside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, Occupied West Bank , Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Palestinian Christians are marking a somber Christmas this year, canceling festivities in solidarity with suffering in the Gaza Strip as the war between Israel and Hamas grinds on. In Bethlehem, the West Bank town revered by Christians as the place of Jesus’ birth, prayers, church services and the annual procession of Christian patriarchs will go on as usual, but more joyous holiday trappings have gone by the wayside: no twinkling Christmas lights, no elaborately decorated tree in Manger Square, no parade with marching bands. “How could we celebrate?” asked the town’s mayor. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

In Bethlehem, the home of Jesus’ birth, a season of grieving for Palestinian Christians

In Bethlehem, the West Bank town revered as Jesus’ birthplace, Christmas is all but canceled, in solidarity with Palestinians’ suffering in Gaza.

Dec. 15, 2023
Advertisement

As part of the U.S. push at the U.N., Blinken spoke Wednesday with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom and stressed the need for urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza, “the imperative of minimizing civilian casualties,” and preventing further escalation of the conflict and “underscored the U.S. commitment to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Nusseibeh said the UAE is optimistic, but if the negotiations yield no results by Thursday “then we will assess in the council to proceed ... to a vote on the resolution.”

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has said Gaza faces “a humanitarian catastrophe” and that a total collapse of the humanitarian support system would lead to “a complete breakdown of public order and increased pressure for mass displacement into Egypt.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28, 2023: Demonstrators wave Palestinian flags from atop a car to protest the death toll inflicted on the Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza near City Hall on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

‘This is not a pro-Hamas protest’: Palestinian Americans fight charges of antisemitism

The Palestinian cause has never had so much support. But some Palestinian Americans say the movement has a messaging problem.

Dec. 21, 2023

The U.N. food agency reported last week that 56% of Gaza’s households are experiencing “severe levels of hunger,” up from 38% two weeks earlier.

Israel’s bombardment and ground attacks have killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, since the latest war started. During a Oct. 7 cross-border attack, Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took about 240 hostages back to Gaza.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip, and its Health Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Thousands more Palestinians lie buried under the rubble of Gaza, the U.N. estimates.

The resolution draft on the table Monday morning called for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities,” but this language was watered down in a new version that was to be put to a vote on Wednesday. It would call “for the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps towards a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

KHAN YUNIS , CA - DECEMBER 03: Mustafa Abu Breij, center, sits with his family in the house he built over years in the Maghazi refugee camp as his wife, who gave her name as Um Muhammad, bakes bread on a wood stove. Even though the home was badly damaged in a bombing, the family plans to stay on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip. Getting cooking fuel was difficult during the Israel-Hamas truce; now, it is impossible. Um Muhammad cooks bread using using her bedroom furniture as kindling. (Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

In Gaza, she sits by her belongings, waiting for her home to be bombed

‘I just don’t know where we’ll go.’ It’s a question Palestinians ask over and over in Gaza as Israel ramps up bombardment after Hamas truce collapsed.

Dec. 4, 2023

That draft also calls for Guterres to quickly establish a mechanism for exclusive U.N. monitoring of aid deliveries to Gaza — bypassing the current Israeli inspection of aid entering the strip.

A council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because discussions were private, said the U.S. and Egypt are engaging directly to ensure any aid monitoring mechanism can work for everyone.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also raised two other issues Wednesday morning that are not in the Arab-sponsored resolution — condemnation of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel that sparked the latest war and Israel’s right to self-defense.

The U.S. on Dec. 8 vetoed a Security Council resolution, backed by almost all other council members and dozens of other nations, demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza. The 193-member General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a similar resolution on Dec. 12 by a vote of 153-10, with 23 abstentions.

In its first unified action on Nov. 15, with the U.S. abstaining, the Security Council adopted a resolution calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” in the fighting, unhindered aid deliveries to civilians and the unconditional release of all hostages.

Security Council resolutions are important because they are legally binding, but in practice many parties choose to ignore the council’s requests for action. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, though they are a significant barometer of world opinion.

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement