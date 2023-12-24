14 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza as fighting continues

Israeli soldiers carry the flag-draped casket of Staff Sgt. Birhanu Kassie during his funeral at Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem on Sunday. Kassie, 22, was killed during Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli army has been battling Palestinian militants in the war ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Fourteen Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of battle since it began its ground offensive and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.

The death toll among Israeli troops now stands at 153 in the ground offensive of the war ignited when Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 240 hostage.

Israel’s air and ground response has devastated parts of Gaza, left roughly 20,400 Palestinians dead and displaced almost all of the besieged territory’s 2.3 million people. The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said 166 people were killed in the coastal enclave over the last day.

Israel continues to stand behind its goals of crushing Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and releasing the remaining 129 captives. That support has remained largely steady despite rising international pressure for a cease-fire.

As Christmas Eve fell, smoke rose over Gaza from the ongoing fighting while Bethlehem in the West Bank was hushed, its holiday celebrations called off.

The 14 Israeli soldiers killed on Friday and Saturday died in central and southern Gaza, a sign of how Hamas is continuing to put up tough resistance even as Israel says it is dealing the militant group a serious blow.

“The war exacts a very heavy price from us but we have no choice but to continue fighting,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting.

There has been widespread anger against Netanyahu’s government, which many in Israel criticize for failing to have protected civilians on Oct. 7 and promoting policies that allowed Hamas to gain strength over the years. Netanyahu has declined to accept responsibility for military and policy failures.

On Sunday, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group also involved in the Oct. 7 attack, Ziyad Nakhalah, arrived in Cairo for talks on a possible new round of hostage releases. The militant group said it was prepared to consider releasing hostages only after an end to fighting. Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh traveled to Cairo for talks days earlier.

Egypt and Qatar have been key mediators in the conflict.

Israel’s offensive has been one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history. More than two-thirds of the 20,000 Palestinians killed have been women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in an Israeli drone attack while inside al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, a part of Gaza where Israel’s military believes Hamas leaders are hiding.

An Israeli strike overnight hit a house in a refugee camp west of the city of Rafah, on Gaza’s border with Egypt. At least two men were killed, according to Associated Press journalists in the hospital where the bodies were taken.

At least two people were killed and six others wounded when a missile struck a building in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

And Palestinians reported heavy Israeli bombardment and gunfire in Jabaliya, an area north of Gaza City that Israel had claimed to control. Hamas’ military arm said its fighters shelled Israeli troops in Jabaliya and Jabaliya refugee camp.

“Sounds of explosions and gunfire never stopped,” said Jabaliya resident Assad Radwan.

Israel, which has come under international criticism for the Palestinian civilian death toll, blames Hamas, citing the militants’ use of crowded residential areas and tunnels. Israel has launched thousands of airstrikes since Oct. 7, and has largely refrained from commenting on specific attacks.

Israel also faces allegations of mistreating Palestinian men and teenage boys detained in homes, shelters, hospitals and elsewhere during the offensive. It has denied abuse allegations and said those without links to militants are quickly released.

Speaking to the AP from a hospital bed in Rafah after his release, Khamis Burdainy of Gaza City said Israeli forces detained him after tanks and bulldozers partly destroyed his home. He said men were handcuffed and blindfolded.

“We didn’t sleep. We didn’t get food and water,” he said, crying and covering his face.

Another released detainee, Mohammed Salem, from the Gaza City neighborhood of Shijaiyah, said Israeli troops beat them. “We were humiliated,” he said. “A female soldier would come and beat an old man, aged 72 years old.”

Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants and says it is dismantling Hamas’ vast tunnel network and killing off top commanders — an operation that leaders have said could take months.

The United Nations Security Council has passed a resolution calling for the speedy delivery of humanitarian aid for hungry and desperate Palestinians and the release of all the hostages, but not for a cease-fire.

It was not immediately clear how and when deliveries of food, medical supplies and other aid, far below the daily average of 500 before the war, would accelerate. Trucks enter through two crossings — Rafah, and Kerem Shalom on the border with Israel. Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority, said 93 aid trucks entered Gaza through Rafah on Saturday.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated U.N. calls for a humanitarian cease-fire, adding on social media that “the decimation of the Gaza health system is a tragedy.”

Israel’s allies in Europe have stepped up calls for a halt to the fighting. But the U.S., Israel’s top ally, appeared to remain firmly behind Israel despite intensifying its calls for greater protection for civilians.

President Biden spoke with Netanyahu on Saturday, a day after Washington shielded Israel from a more forceful U.N. resolution. Biden said he did not ask for a cease-fire, while Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister “made clear that Israel would continue the war until achieving all its goals.”



