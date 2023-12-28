New weight-loss drugs are out of reach for millions of older Americans because Medicare won’t pay

Still, the upfront price tag for lifting the rule remains a challenge.

Some research shows offering weight-loss drugs would assure Medicare’s impending bankruptcy. A Vanderbilt University analysis this year put an annual price of about $26 billion on anti-obesity drugs for Medicare if just 10% of the system’s enrollees were prescribed the medication.

Advertisement

Other research, however, shows it could also save the government billions, even trillions over many years, because it would reduce some of the chronic conditions and problems that stem from obesity.

An analysis this year from USC’s Schaeffer Center estimated the government could save as much as $245 billion in a decade, with the majority of savings coming from reducing hospitalizations and other care.

“What we did is we looked at the long-term health consequences of treating obesity in the Medicare population,” said the study’s co-author, Darius Lakdawalla, the director of research at the center. The Schaeffer Center receives funding from pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly.

Lakdawalla said it’s nearly impossible to put a cost on covering the drugs because no one knows how many people will end up taking them or what the drugs will be priced at.

The Congressional Budget Office, which is tasked with pricing out legislative proposals, acknowledged this difficulty in an October blog post, with the director calling for more research on the topic.

Advertisement

Overall, the agency “expects that the drug’s net cost to the Medicare program would be significant over the next 10 years.”

The cost of the legislation is the biggest hang up in getting support, Ruiz said.

“When we talk about the initial cost, I often have to educate the members that the CBO does not take into account cost savings in their cost benefit analysis,” Ruiz told the AP. “Taking that number in isolation, one does not get the full picture of the full economies of reducing obesity and all of its comorbidities in our patients.”