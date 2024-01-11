Advertisement
World & Nation

Ukraine’s Zelensky rules out a cease-fire, saying Russia would use it to rearm

Estonian President Alar Karis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Estonian President Alar Karis, left, welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Tallinn, Estonia, on Thursday.
(Raigo Pajula / Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia)
By JIM HEINTZ and ILLIA NOVIKOV
Associated Press
Share
TALLINN, Estonia — 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ruled out a cease-fire in his country’s war with Russia, saying the Kremlin’s forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup before overwhelming Kyiv’s troops.

“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” Zelensky said during a visit to Estonia.

“A pause would play into [Russia’s] hands,” he said. “It might crush us afterward.”

Limited cease-fires have occasionally been proposed since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 but have never taken hold.

Advertisement

Both sides are scrambling to replenish their weapons after 22 months of fighting and with the prospect of a protracted conflict. With the front line mostly static during freezing winter weather, they both require artillery shells, missiles and drones that enable long-range strikes.

Zelensky noted that Moscow is allegedly buying artillery shells and missiles from North Korea and drones from Iran.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. Putin seems to be hoping that relentless military pressure, combined with changing Western political dynamics and a global focus on the Israeli-Hamas war, will drain support for Ukraine in the nearly 2-year-old war and force Kyiv to yield to Moscow's demands. Putin is eager to show battlefield gains in Ukraine as he faces reelection in March.(Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

World & Nation

Putin ratchets up military pressure on Ukraine as he expects Western support for Kyiv to dwindle

Russian President Putin appears to hope military pressure, changes in Western politics and focus on Israeli-Hamas war will drain support for Ukraine.

Dec. 20, 2023

Zelensky was in the Estonian capital Tallinn as part of a two-day swing through Baltic countries, which have been among Ukraine’s staunchest supporters in the war.

The Ukrainian president is pressing allies to provide his country with more support, after already receiving billions of dollars in military aid from its Western allies.

“Ukraine needs more. It needs better weapons,” Estonian President Alar Karis said during a joint news conference with Zelensky at the presidential palace.

Advertisement

“We must boost military production capabilities so that Ukraine may get what it needs,” he said. “And it’s not tomorrow — they should get it today.”

In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram channel on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod, Russia. Russian officials have accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the Russian border city of Belgorod. Two children were killed in Saturday's attack, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on social media. He also said that an unspecified number of people had been injured. (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram channel via AP)

World & Nation

Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war in biggest release so far

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war under a deal sponsored by the United Arab Emirates

Jan. 3, 2024

Karis noted that European Union countries have so far provided 85 billion euros ($93 billion) of support for Ukraine.

But the flow of support has slowed, alarming Ukrainians who would find it hard to stand alone against their bigger neighbor.

A plan by the Biden administration to send $60 billion in new funding to Kyiv is being held up in Congress. Europe’s pledge in March to provide 1 million artillery shells within 12 months has fallen short, with only about 300,000 delivered so far.

Zelensky says Ukraine particularly needs air defense systems to fend off Russian aerial onslaughts that have repeatedly hit civilian areas, though Moscow officials insist that they aim only at military targets.

FILE - In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a crater of an explosion is seen next to the private building destroyed after a Russian missile attack in Novomoskovsk, near Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Russia’s recent escalation of missile and drone attacks is stretching Ukraine’s air defense resources, a Ukrainian air force official said Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, leaving the country vulnerable in the 22-month war unless it can secure further weapons supplies. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP, File)

World & Nation

Intensified Russian airstrikes are stretching Ukraine’s aerial defense resources

A Ukrainian air force official says Russia’s recent escalation of aerial attacks is posing a challenge to his country’s air defense resources.

Jan. 9, 2024

Recent massive Russian barrages — more than 500 drones and missiles were fired between Dec. 29 and Jan. 2, according to officials in Kyiv — are using up Ukraine’s air defense resources and leaving the country vulnerable unless it can secure further weapons supplies.

Zelensky won a pledge of more support from Lithuania on Wednesday, and was heading to Latvia after Estonia.

The small Eastern European countries are among Ukraine’s staunchest political, financial and military supporters. Some people in the Baltics worry that they could be Moscow’s next target.

The three countries were seized and annexed by Josef Stalin during World War II and regained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. They joined NATO in 2004, placing themselves under the military protection of the U.S. and its Western allies.

A Russian S-300 missile hit a hotel in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, late Wednesday, injuring 13 people including a Turkish journalist, regional Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said. The city has been attacked for four consecutive nights, the governor said.

World & NationUkraine

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement