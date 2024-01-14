Advertisement
World & Nation

Nicaragua says it released Bishop Rolando Álvarez, 18 priests from jail, handed them over to Vatican

Bishop Rolando Álvarez at a news conference.
Bishop Rolando Álvarez gives a news conference in 2018. Álvarez has remained in prison for more than a year after being convicted of conspiracy and receiving a 26-year prison sentence.
(Moises Castillo / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
MEXICO CITY — 

The Nicaraguan government said Sunday it released Bishop Rolando Álvarez and 18 clergy members from jail and handed them over to Vatican authorities.

They had been jailed more than a year ago, in most cases, as part of a crackdown on the opposition and church by President Daniel Ortega, who accused them of supporting massive 2018 civic protests that he claimed were a plot to overthrow him.

The government said in a press statement the release was part of negotiations with the Vatican. In the past, imprisoned priests have been quickly flown to Rome.

Advertisement

Ortega’s government said those released Sunday also included Bishop Isidoro Mora.

Ortega sent 222 prisoners to the United States in February in a deal brokered by the U.S. government and later stripped those prisoners of their citizenship.

SAN JOSE, SAN JOSE - JULY 23: Octavio Enriquez (cq), 42, of Managua Nicaragua, an investigative reporter with www.confidencial.digital (news website) rides a bus to el centro on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in San Jose, San Jose. Enriquez fled Nicaragua Dec. 2021 after he received threats for news coverage of the Nicaraguan government. About 100 Nicaraguan journalists in exile have continued to try to cover their country's increasingly repressive regime while living in Costa Rica. Daniel Ortega is a Nicaraguan revolutionary and politician serving as President of Nicaragua since 2007. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

World & Nation

‘Not even Orwell could have dreamed up a country like this’: Journalists flee Nicaragua

With virtually no independent journalists left inside and foreign reporters banned from entering, Nicaragua has become ‘an information black hole.’

Aug. 11, 2022

Bishop Álvarez has remained in prison for more than a year after being convicted of conspiracy and receiving a 26-year prison sentence. One of the country’s most outspoken clergy members, he had refused to get on the February flight to the U.S. without being able to consult with other bishops.

In October, Nicaragua released a dozen Catholic priests jailed on a variety of charges and sent them to Rome following an agreement with the Vatican.

Since repressing popular protests in 2018 that called for his resignation, Ortega’s regime has systematically silenced opposing voices and zeroed in on the church, including confiscating the prestigious Jesuit-run University of Central America in August.

Nicaragua’s Congress, dominated by Ortega’s Sandinista National Liberation Front, has ordered the closure of more than 3,000 nongovernmental organizations, including Mother Teresa’s charity.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement