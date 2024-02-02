U.S. begins strikes in Iraq, Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack, officials say

President Biden stands by as the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, is removed from a transport plane at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware in a ceremony on Friday. Moffett and two fellow soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Jordan on Sunday.

The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told the Associated Press.

President Biden and other top U.S. leaders have been warning for days that the U.S. would strike back at the militias, and they made it clear that it wouldn’t be just one hit, but would be a “tiered response” over time.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations not yet made public.

The initial strikes by manned and unmanned aircraft were hitting command and control headquarters, ammunition storage and other facilities. And they came just hours after Biden and top defense leaders joined grieving families to witness the return of the remains of the three Army Reserve soldiers to the U.S. at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

It was unclear what the next steps will be, or whether the days of U.S. warnings have sent militia members scattering into hiding, making it more difficult for the U.S. to detect and strike them. But it was evident that the recent statement released by Kataeb Hezbollah, one of the main Iran-backed militias, saying it was suspending attacks on American troops had no impact on the administration’s plans to strike back.

A satellite image shows a U.S. military base known as Tower 22 in northeastern Jordan on Monday. The base was targeted the day before by a bomb-carrying drone that killed three soldiers. The image appears to show damage in the center left of the photo. (Planet Labs PBC / Associated Press)

The U.S. strikes also appeared to stop short of directly targeting Iran or its Revolutionary Guard Quds force. Iran has denied it was behind the Jordan strike.

Also on Friday, the Israeli military said its Arrow defense system intercepted a missile that approached the country from the Red Sea, raising suspicions it was launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. The rebels did not immediately claim responsibility.

A second U.S. official said the military had taken additional self-defense strikes inside Yemen on Friday against Houthi military targets deemed an imminent threat. Al-Masirah, a Houthi-run satellite news channel, said that British and American forces conducted three strikes in the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah, a Houthi stronghold.