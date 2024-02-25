Netanyahu says cease-fire deal would only delay ‘somewhat’ an Israeli military offensive in Rafah

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to Al Najjar hospital in Rafah.

An Israeli military offensive in the southernmost city of Rafah could be “delayed somewhat” if a deal for a weekslong cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is reached, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday, but claimed that total victory in Gaza is “weeks away” once the offensive begins.

Netanyahu confirmed to CBS that a deal is in the works, with no details. Israeli media reported that mediators were making progress on an agreement for a cease-fire and release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza as well as Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Several Israeli media outlets, citing unnamed officials, said the wartime Cabinet tacitly approved it.

Talks resumed Sunday in Qatar, Egypt’s state-run Al Qahera TV reported, citing an Egyptian official as saying further discussions would follow in Cairo with the aim of achieving the cease-fire and release.

Advertisement

Israel is meanwhile developing plans for expanding its offensive to the southernmost city of Rafah, on the Gaza-Egypt border, where more than half the territory’s population of 2.3 million have sought refuge in squalid tent camps, packed apartments and overflowing shelters. Humanitarian groups warn of a catastrophe, with Rafah the main entry point for aid, and the U.S. and other allies have said Israel must avoid harming civilians.

Netanyahu has said he’ll convene the wartime Cabinet this week to approve plans for action in Rafah, including the evacuation of civilians.

“Once we begin the Rafah operation, the intense phase of the fighting is weeks away from completion. Not months,” Netanyahu told CBS. ““If we don’t have a deal, we’ll do it anyway. It has to be done because total victory is our goal and total victory is within reach.”

He said that four of the six remaining Hamas battalions are concentrated in Rafah.

U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan told NBC that President Biden hadn’t been briefed on the Rafah plan and said, “We believe that this operation should not go forward until or unless we see [a plan to protect civilians].”

Heavy fighting continued in parts of northern Gaza, the first target of the offensive, where the extent of the destruction is staggering. Residents have reported days of heavy fighting in the Zaytoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

Advertisement

“We’re trapped, unable to move because of the heavy bombardment,” said resident Ayman Abu Awad.

He said starving residents have been forced to eat animal fodder and to search for food in demolished buildings. Northern Gaza has been largely cut off from aid deliveries since the start of the war, and the U.N.’s World Food Program suspended deliveries last week.

Toward a limited cease-fire

A senior official from Egypt, which along with Qatar is a mediator between Israel and the Hamas militant group, said Saturday that the draft cease-fire deal includes the release of up to 40 women and older hostages in return for up to 300 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women, minors and older people.

The Egyptian official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations, said the proposed six-week pause in fighting would include allowing hundreds of trucks to bring desperately needed aid into Gaza every day, including the northern half of the besieged territory. He said both sides agreed to continue negotiations during the pause for further releases and a permanent cease-fire.

The prime minister’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the wartime Cabinet’s discussions or the Israeli media reports.

Advertisement

Negotiators face an unofficial deadline of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan around March 10.

Hamas has said it will not release all of the remaining hostages until Israel withdraws its forces from the territory and releases hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including senior militants — conditions Netanyahu has vehemently rejected.

But an earlier Hamas proposal outlined an initial phase that resembles the reported draft agreement, indicating the two sides might be able to converge.

Anguished wait for hostages’ families

Israel declared war after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, in which militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 hostages. More than 100 hostages were released in a cease-fire and exchange deal in November. Around 130 remain in captivity, a fourth of whom are believed to be dead.

Families of the hostages have followed the fits and starts of the negotiations with hope and anguish.

Advertisement

“It feels like Schindler’s list. Will he be on the list or not?” Shelly Shem Tov, the mother of Omer, 21, who is held captive, told Israeli Army Radio of her son’s chances of being freed in an emerging deal.

Israel responded to the Oct. 7 attack with a massive air and ground offensive that has driven about 80% of Gaza’s population from their homes, putting hundreds of thousands at risk of starvation and the spread of infectious disease. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza says 29,692 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, two-thirds of them women and children.

The ministry’s death toll doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel says its troops have killed more than 10,000 militants, without providing evidence.

Doctors in Rafah strugle to treat newborns

The war has devastated the territory’s health sector, with less than half of hospitals even partially functioning as scores are killed each day in Israeli bombardment.

Advertisement

At the Emirates Hospital in Rafah, three to four newborns are placed in each of its 20 incubators, which are designed for just one.

Dr. Amal Ismail said two to three newborns die in a single shift, in part because many of their families live in tents in rainy, cold weather. Before the war, one or two newborns in incubators there died per month.

“No matter how much we work with them, it is all wasted,” she said. “There is no health improvement because of the conditions of living in a tent.”

Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Shurafa from Rafah and Magdy from Cairo.