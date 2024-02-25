Off to Michigan, Haley is staying in the race despite Trump’s easy primary win in South Carolina

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at an election night event in Charleston, S.C. She says she will stay in the Republican primary race.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley says it’s not “the end of our story” despite Donald Trump’s easy primary victory in South Carolina, her home state where the onetime governor had long suggested her competitiveness with the former president would show.

Defying calls from South Carolina Republicans to exit the race, Haley was heading to Michigan, which holds its primary Tuesday.

With his win Saturday in the first-in-the South contest, Trump has now swept every primary or caucus on the GOP early-season calendar that awards delegates. His performances have left little maneuvering room for Haley, his former U.N. ambassador.

“I have never seen the Republican Party so unified as it is right now,” Trump said in a victory night celebration in Columbia.

Haley insists she is sticking around even with the growing pressure to abandon her candidacy and let Trump focus entirely on Democratic President Biden, in a likely 2020 rematch.

“I’m grateful that today is not the end of our story,” Haley told supporters Saturday. “We’ll keep fighting for America and we won’t rest until America wins.”

South Carolina’s most prominent Republicans stood with Trump, including U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, who recently endorsed him. U.S. Rep. Russell Fry said “this has always been a primary in name only.” Fry said Trump would be the GOP nominee and the latest election results were “just further validation of that.”

That sentiment is not endorsed by all voters in South Carolina.

Irene Sulkowski of Daniel Island said she hoped Haley would stay in the race, suggesting the former governor would be a more appealing general election candidate than Trump despite his popularity among the GOP base that powers the primary season.

“They’re not thinking, ‘Who do you want to represent us in the general election?’” said Sulkowski, an accountant. “And they need to have a longer-term view.”