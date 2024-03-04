Advertisement
World & Nation

Haiti orders curfew after gangs overrun its two largest prisons, free thousands of inmates

An emaciated inmate gets help from another man while others stand nearby.
An inmate helps another prisoner Sunday inside the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Thousands of inmates fled Haiti’s main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight.
(Odelyn Joseph / Associated Press)
By EVENS SANON and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA
Associated Press
Share
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — 

Authorities in Haiti have ordered a nighttime curfew after an explosion of violence in which gang gunmen overran the two biggest prisons and freed thousands of inmates over the weekend.

A 72-hour state of emergency began Sunday night. The government said it would set out to find the killers, kidnappers and other criminals who fled.

“The police were ordered to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and apprehend all offenders,” said a statement from Finance Minister Patrick Boivert, the acting prime minister.

Advertisement

Gangs already were estimated to control up to 80% of Port-au-Prince, the capital. They are increasingly coordinating their actions and choosing once unthinkable targets like the Central Bank.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry traveled abroad last week to try to salvage support for a United Nations-backed security force to help stabilize Haiti in its conflict with the increasingly powerful crime groups.

People walk past the front entrance of the Sisters of Saint-Anne residence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince is pleading for the release of six nuns from the congregation who were kidnapped last week and demanding that Haiti's government crack down on gang violence. AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

World & Nation

6 nuns, 2 others kidnapped in Haiti have been released, archbishop says

The archbishop of Port-au-Prince in Haiti says six nuns and two other people who were kidnapped while riding a bus last week have been released.

Jan. 25, 2024

Haiti’s National Police has roughly 9,000 officers to provide security for more than 11 million people, according to the U.N. They are routinely overwhelmed and outgunned.

The deadly weekend marked a new low in Haiti’s spiral of violence. At least nine people had been killed since Thursday — four of them police officers — as gangs stepped up coordinated attacks on state institutions in Port-au-Prince, including the international airport and national soccer stadium.

But the attack on the National Penitentiary late Saturday shocked Haitians who are accustomed to living under the constant threat of violence.

Advertisement

Almost all of the estimated 4,000 inmates escaped. Three bodies with gunshot wounds lay at the prison entrance Sunday.

In another neighborhood, the bloodied corpses of two men with their hands tied behind their backs lay face-down as residents walked past roadblocks set up with burning tires.

Among the few dozen people who chose to stay in prison are 18 former Colombian soldiers accused of working as mercenaries in the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

FILE - Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 7, 2020. A judge investigating the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse issued a final report on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, that indicts his widow, Martine Moïse, ex-prime minister Claude Joseph and the former chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles, among others. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)

World & Nation

Widow, ex-prime minister and former police chief indicted in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

A judge in Haiti investigating the 2021 killing of President Jovenel Moise indicted his widow, an ex-prime minister and the former national police chief.

Feb. 19, 2024

“Please, please help us,” one of the men, Francisco Uribe, said in a message widely shared on social media. “They are massacring people indiscriminately inside the cells.”

Colombia’s foreign ministry has called on Haiti to provide “special protection” for the men.

Advertisement

A second Port-au-Prince prison containing around 1,400 inmates was also overrun.

Gunfire was reported in several neighborhoods in the capital. Internet service for many residents was down as Haiti’s top mobile network said a fiber optic cable connection was slashed during the rampage.

After gangs opened fire at Haiti’s international airport last week, the U.S. Embassy said it was halting all official travel to the country. On Sunday night, it urged all American citizens to depart as soon as possible.

The Biden administration, which has refused to commit troops to any multinational force for Haiti while offering money and logistical support, said it was monitoring the rapidly deteriorating security situation with grave concern.

This wanted poster posted on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 on X formerly known as Twitter, by Ecuador's Ministry of Interior, shows José Adolfo Macías Villamar, leader of Los Choneros gang. Macías was discovered missing on Sunday from a Guayaquil prison cell where he was serving a 34-year sentence for drug trafficking. Also known by the alias “Fito,” Macías is on the country's most wanted list and a reward is being offered for information that helps find his whereabouts. (Ecuador's Ministry of Interior via AP)

World & Nation

One of Ecuador’s most notorious gang leaders went missing from prison. What we know

The leader of one of Ecuador’s most dangerous gangs was discovered missing from the prison cell where he was serving a sentence for drug trafficking.

Jan. 11, 2024

The surge in attacks follows violent protests that turned deadlier in recent days as the prime minister went to Kenya seeking to move ahead on the proposed U.N.-backed security mission, to be led by that East African country.

Henry took over as prime minister following Moise’s assassination and has postponed plans to hold parliamentary and presidential elections, which haven’t happened in almost a decade.

Advertisement

Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who now runs a gang federation, has claimed responsibility for the surge in attacks. He said the goal is to capture Haiti’s police chief and government ministers and prevent Henry’s return.

The prime minister, a neurosurgeon, has shrugged off calls for his resignation and didn’t comment when asked if he felt it was safe to come home.

Sanon and Luxama write for the Associated Press. AP reporters Joshua Goodman in Miami and Danica Coto in San Juan, Puerto Rico, contributed to this report.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement