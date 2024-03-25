Advertisement
World & Nation

At a boy’s funeral, a Palestinian village gathers to bid farewell

Salam Najjar puts her hands on her son's cheeks and bends over him during his funeral.
Salam Najjar mourns her son Amro Najjar, 10, at his funeral in Burin, West Bank.
By Marcus YamForeign Correspondent and Photographer 
Photography by 
Marcus Yam
Share

On a bright and nearly cloudless day in the West Bank village of Burin, hundreds gathered to bury a 10-year-old boy named Amro.

Since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel, the world’s attention has been on the war in Gaza, where local authorities say more than 32,000 Palestinians have died in the Israeli invasion.

But the war has had reverberations in the West Bank, where rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinian population have often turned violent. The official death toll over the last six months includes at least 434 Palestinians — about a quarter of them children — and 15 Israelis.

Amro Najjar was shot and killed March 4 during what the Israeli Defense Forces described as “counterterrorist activity.” He was buried the next day.

Each death is different, each family’s grief unique, but the rites for Amro capture the emotions and sorrow in a region where it seems neverending.

Advertisement

“We don’t have the most basic human rights or sense of security or safety,” said Ibrahim Omran, who heads Burin’s council. “We are in God’s care.”

Community members and relatives attend a funeral procession for Amro Najjar, 10, who was killed by Israeli forces.

Community members and relatives carry Amro’s body to the cemetery. When Israeli forces entered town, they ordered people to go into their homes, and shopkeepers to close their shops, Omran said. The IDF said that after “a number of suspects hurled rocks at soldiers,” Israeli forces “responded with live fire.”

Mohammad Najjar is consoled by another man.

Mohammad Najjar is consoled during the funeral procession for his son. Najjar was in his car with Amro and his other son, Ahmad, 8, when Israeli forces opened fire. He and the boys crouched down, he said, waiting for the shooting to stop before he drove on. The gunfire started again, leaving a spider-web hole in the windshield. Amro was struck in the head.

A boy rests his hand near the feet of Amro Najjar, which are decorated with white flowers.

Amro was sitting next to his father when he was shot. Najjar said that when he realized his son had been hit, he called for help. Bystanders pulled him and the boy from the car. Ahmad was able to run off.

Nasseem Majdi, 12, center, sits beside the body his friend Amro Najjar.

Naseem Majdi, 12, sits beside the body of his friend Amro on a wooden table inside a mosque in Burin. Behind him, hundreds of Palestinians line up to the call to prayer.

Community members help paste up martyr posters outside the mosque during a funeral procession.
Advertisement

Community members put up martyr posters outside the mosque. “Decades of systemic impunity has created a situation where Israeli forces shoot to kill without limit,” said Ayed Abu Eqtaish, accountability program director for the group Defense for Children Palestine.

A young boy bids farewell to Amro Najjar, 10, who was killed by Israeli forces during an incursion the day before.

A friend of Amro’s remembers him as someone who read the Quran diligently, played soccer, enjoyed going to school, spent time with his father and treated others with respect.

Community members and relatives carry the body of Amro Najjar, 10, out of a building.

After the prayers end, mourners carry Amro’s body out of the mosque. Loud chants follow the procession toward the cemetery.

A man holds the Quran while joining other community members and relatives carrying the body of Amro Najjar.

A man holds the Quran during the funeral procession. Hundreds attended the rites from a village of about 2,800 residents.

Family members bury Amro Najjar.

Community members gather around as members of the Najjar family place Amro in his grave.

Mohammad Najjar kneels and is consoled after burying the body of his son Amro Najjar.

Mohammad Najjar, bottom right, is consoled after burying his son. “Amro was very social, loved by everyone. His connections with people were older than his age,” Najjar said.

A boy sits quietly after the funeral for Amro Najjar.
Advertisement

A boy sits quietly after the funeral. The IDF confirmed Amro’s death, saying, “The circumstances of the incident were examined and it was found that the boy was hit by a stray bullet.”

More to Read

World & Nation
Marcus Yam

Marcus Yam is a foreign correspondent and photographer for the Los Angeles Times. Since joining in 2014, he has covered a wide range of topics including humanitarian issues, social justice, terrorism, foreign conflicts, natural disasters, politics and celebrity portraiture. He won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2022 for images documenting the U.S. departure from Afghanistan that capture the human cost of the historic change in the country. Yam is a two-time recipient of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award, notably in 2019, for his unflinching body of work showing the everyday plight of Gazans during deadly clashes in the Gaza Strip. He has been part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning breaking news teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement