Advertisement
World & Nation

Cyprus asks EU Commission chief to get Lebanon to stop migrants from leaving its shores

Women carry belongings through an outdoor reception area.
Women exit the Pournara migrant reception center near the village of Kokkinotrimithia on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus, in 2022.
(Petros Karadjias / Associated Press)
By MENELAOS HADJICOSTIS
Associated Press
Share
NICOSIA, Cyprus — 

The president of Cyprus said on Tuesday that he has personally asked the head of the European Union’s executive arm to intercede with Lebanese authorities to stop boatloads of Syrian refugees from heading to the east Mediterranean island nation.

President Nikos Christodoulides told reporters that Lebanon is the beneficiary of significant EU financial aid for both its own citizens and for the hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees it continues to host, but that doesn’t come without strings attached.

“This aid can’t be given while we have to deal with this issue,” Christodoulides said, adding that he personally spoke with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Advertisement

In the last 48 hours, more than 350 migrants and asylum seekers, almost exclusively Syrian nationals, arrived in Cyprus by boat, according to Cypriot government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis. It’s believed more boatloads of migrants are on their way.

FILE - Migrants walk near the Pournara Emergency Reception center, in Kokkinotrimithia, on the outskirts of the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, April 18, 2022. Breakaway Turkish Cypriots on ethnically-divided Cyprus must do their share in stemming migrant arrivals, a senior European Union official said Saturday June 18, 2022, as the number of asylum-seekers has shot up significantly so far this year. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

World & Nation

Turkish Cypriots must curb migrant arrivals to Cyprus, EU says

A European Union official says breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus must help stem the arrival of asylum seekers whose numbers have shot up this year.

June 18, 2022

Last month, some 450 Syrian migrants aboard six boats were spotted off the southeastern coast of Cyprus within a 24-hour span. All six boats had departed from Lebanon.

“It’s not only the Republic of Cyprus but the EU itself that is facing a serious problem, given these phenomena we have seen in recent days,” Christodoulides said.

The EU is willing to give Lebanon more money to cope with the huge number of refugees it hosts, but “for this thing to happen, Lebanon shouldn’t allow migrants to leave and come to Cyprus,” he added.

The Cypriot president also said the recent seaborne influx of Syrian migrants has put Cyprus back into “crisis mode” despite managing in recent months to repatriate more migrants who had their asylum applications rejected than those arriving.

Christodoulides chaired an ad-hoc meeting of top police and government officials Tuesday in an effort to come up with ways of dealing with the sudden migrant influx.

Advertisement
Daniel Ejube, left, and Enjei Grace, from Cameroon, stand next to a tent they have been living in for nearly five months inside a section of a United Nations controlled buffer zone that cuts across ethnically divided Cyprus' capital Nicosia on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Grace and Ejube have been stuck in a legal limbo inside the buffer zone that separates Cyprus' breakaway north from the internationally recognized south. The U.N. refugee agency says Grace and Ejube should be allowed to apply for asylum in the south. (AP Photo/Philippos Christou)

World & Nation

Limbo in a blue tent: African asylum seekers stuck on Cyprus

Enjei Grace and fellow Cameroonian Daniel Ejube have been stuck in limbo, in the buffer zone separating Cyprus’ north from the south.

Oct. 23, 2021

He said his government could adopt additional, temporary measures designed to help authorities cope with the influx that may not be “liked” by Cypriots. He did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, Cyprus said a government proposal to enable repatriations of Syrian refugees by designating specific areas within the country as safe zones is “gaining ground” among the island nation’s fellow EU member states.

Justice Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that given the potential risk of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza engulfing Lebanon and other Middle Eastern states, it’s incumbent on the EU to reach a collective decision on Syria.

Hadjicostis writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationImmigration and the Border

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement