Advertisement
World & Nation

U.S. sanctions fundraisers for extremist West Bank settlers who commit violence against Palestinians

The U.S. Treasury Department building.
The Treasury Department announced sanctions on two entities accused of fundraising for extremist Israel settlers and the founder of an organization whose members regularly assault Palestinians.
(Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
By FATIMA HUSSEIN and JULIA FRANKEL
Share
WASHINGTON — 

The Biden administration on Friday imposed sanctions on two entities accused of fundraising for extremist Israel settlers, as well as the founder of an organization whose members regularly assault Palestinians.

The Treasury Department announcement comes as the West Bank has seen some of the worst violence perpetrated by extremist settlers against Palestinians since the war began in the Gaza Strip.

There is also friction between President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose far-right government has reacted angrily to previous sanctions imposed against West Bank settlers.

Advertisement

Included in Friday’s sanctions are two entities — Mount Hebron Fund and Shlom Asiraich — accused of raising funds for sanctioned settlers Yinon Levi and David Chai Chasdai. Both men were previously sanctioned by the Biden administration for violently attacking Palestinians in the West Bank.

EREZ CROSSING, ISRAEL -- FEBRUARY 29, 2024: Several Right wing activists and Jewish settlers celebrate and clutch strawberries after breaching into Gaza and got apprehended by Israeli forces as many more arrive to demonstrate at the Gaza border at Erez Crossing, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. About a hundred Israelis stormed Erez Crossing at the northern tip of Gaza an attempt to re-establish Jewish settlements in the Strip since the war began. A few demonstrators managed to breach into Gaza on foot by several hundred meters getting apprehended by Israeli soldiers. They returned to the border clutching strawberries and were celebrated. At least 2 dozen more entered the military buffer zone between Israel and Gaza carrying construction material and building. They built two symbolic OoutpostO and demonstrated next to it for several hours without any interference from Israeli forces.(MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

Israel’s religious right has a clear plan for Gaza: ‘We are occupying, deporting and settling’

Religious Zionists, most believing in a divine right to govern, now have outsize influence in Israel. The war in the Gaza Strip is energizing their settlement push.

March 13, 2024

The penalties aim to block them from using the U.S. financial system and bar American citizens from dealing with them.

The fundraising campaigns established by Mount Hebron Fund for Levi and by Shlom Asiraich for Chasdai generated the equivalent of $140,000 and $31,000, respectively, according to the U.S. Treasury.

Mount Hebron Fund is linked to the regional council in the area, a body that receives state money. Friday’s order stopped short of sanctioning the council itself.

Shlom Asiraich raises money for imprisoned Jewish extremists.

Rights groups say the expansion of illegal settler outposts in the West Bank is enthusiastically supported by the regional councils and nudged along by Israel’s national government — the most far-right in the country’s history.

The Biden order also skirted sanctioning crowdfunding websites on which funds were raised: GiveChak and New York-based Charidy.

Advertisement
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas at a leadership meeting in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday.

Politics

U.S. blocks full U.N. membership for Palestinians

The United States vetoes the latest Palestinian bid for full membership in the United Nations.

April 18, 2024

Both online fundraisers have been taken down. But at least one fundraiser linked to a settler who was previously sanctioned by the Biden administration, Moshe Sharvit, remains online. As of Friday, the page on GiveChak had raised the equivalent of more than $879,000.

Additionally, the State Department is sanctioning Ben-Zion Gopstein, the founder and leader of Lehava, an organization whose members have assaulted Palestinian civilians.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said the organizations “undermine the peace, security and stability of the West Bank. We will continue to use our tools to hold those responsible accountable.”

In February, Biden issued an executive order that targets Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the occupied territory.

Hussein and Frankel write for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement