Stage collapse at Mexico campaign rally kills at least 9, injures dozens

Security forces gather near a stage that collapsed Wednesday night during a rally for presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez in San Pedro Garza García, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico.

A strong gust of wind toppled the stage at a campaign rally Wednesday evening in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, killing at least nine people — including a child — and injuring 63, the state’s governor said.

The collapse occurred during an event attended by presidential long-shot candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez, who ran from the stage to escape. Videos of the collapse on social media showed people screaming, running and climbing out from under metal poles.

The victims “will not be alone in this tragedy,” Máynez told reporters Wednesday night, adding that he had suspended upcoming campaign events.

Afterward, soldiers, police and other officials roamed the grounds of the park where the event took place while many of those who attended sat nearby stunned.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that he “sends a hug to family members, friends of the victims and political supporters.” Condolences poured in from across Mexico, including from other presidential candidates.

In a video message, Nuevo León Gov. Samuel Garcia, a leading member of Máynez’s Citizens’ Movement party, asked residents to shelter in their houses for two hours.

Máynez wrote on social media that he went to a hospital after the stage collapse in the wealthy suburb of San Pedro Garza Garcia, near the city of Monterrey. He said he was in good condition.

“The only important thing at this point is to care for the victims of the accident,” he wrote.

Videos of the incident showed Máynez waving his arm as the crowd chanted his name. But then he looked up to see a giant screen and metal structure toppling toward him. He ran toward the back of the stage to avoid the falling structure, which appeared to consist of relatively light framework pieces and what appeared to be a screen with the party’s logo and theater-style lights.

Máynez has been polling third in the presidential race, trailing front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum of the ruling Morena Party and opposition coalition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez. Both sent their condolences, and Sheinbaum canceled a campaign event planned Thursday in Monterrey “in solidarity” with the victims and their loved ones.

“My condolences and prayers with the families of the dead, and my wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured,” Gálvez wrote in a social media post.

The accident happened at the height of campaign season, with many events held this week and next in anticipation of the June 2 presidential, state and municipal elections.

The campaign has been plagued by the killings of about two dozen candidates for local offices.

Mendoza writes for the Associated Press.

