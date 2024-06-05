Centenarian veterans are sharing their memories of D-day, 80 years later

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” D-day veteran Jake Larson, a 101-year-old American best known on social media under the name “Papa Jake,” said as he arrived in Normandy, France. Papa Jake has more than 800,000 followers on TikTok.

Advertisement

Born in Owatonna, Minn., Larson enlisted in the National Guard in 1938, lying about his age as he was only 15.

In 1941, his guard unit was transferred into federal service and he officially joined the Army. In January 1942, he was sent overseas and helped assemble the planning books for Operation Overlord.

He landed on Omaha Beach in 1944, where he ran amid machine-gun fire and made it to the cliffs without being wounded.

After the landing, Larson remembers that he slept close to a comrade who had put his rifle by their side. “In the morning, when we got up, he picked up his rifle from my litter where I was going to sleep and it fell in two. A piece of shrapnel came down and hit the rifle and broke it in two,” he said.

“I’m lucky to be alive, more than lucky,” said Larson, who now lives in Lafayette, Calif.

“Here I am 101, without an ache or a pain in my body. How is that possible? Somebody up there likes me,” he said, pointing to the sky.