Advertisement
World & Nation

Rocket attack on town in Israeli-controlled Golan Heights kills at least 10. Netanyahu hurries home

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump meets with
Former President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Friday. Netanyahu is hurrying back to Israel from the U.S. after a rocket strike in the Golan Heights.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By TIA GOLDENBERG and BASSEM MROUE
Share via
TEL AVIV, Israel — 

A rocket attack Saturday on a soccer field in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights killed at least 10 people and wounded several others, including children, Israel said, hours after an Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon killed three members of the militant Hezbollah group.

The strike, the deadliest attack on an Israeli target since the fighting between the two foes erupted in October, raised fears of of a broader conflagration in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was returning home as quickly as possible from the United States, his office said.

Hezbollah said it struck a military base in the Golan Heights in retaliation for Israeli attacks on a village in Lebanon. Hezbollah chief spokesman Mohammed Afif told the Associated Press that the group “categorically denies carrying out an attack on Majdal Shams” town.

Advertisement

Chief spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told journalists, “Hezbollah is lying.” He said all 10 people killed were aged 10 to 20 and that more than 20 other people were wounded.

A man holds his child as he looks at the damage that was caused by an Israeli airstrike late Thursday, in the southern village of Jmaijmeh, Lebanon, Friday, July 19, 2024. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group said it fired a volley of rockets on a northern Israeli village Friday morning in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes the night before on south Lebanon that killed several Hezbollah members and wounded civilians. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

World & Nation

Israel is spying on Hezbollah commanders — and killing them one by one

Israel has assassinated two dozen Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon since last fall amid an intelligence war employing cellphones, drones and fake rocks.

July 26, 2024

The Israeli military said in a statement Saturday that according to intelligence in its possession, “the rocket launch toward Majdal Shams was carried out by the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

Israel’s Magen David Adom paramedic service initially reported 11 people wounded, nine critically, and all between the ages of 10 and 20. Israeli Public Broadcaster Kan aired footage of some being rushed to ambulances on stretchers from a soccer field in the town of Majdal Shams.

Advertisement

“These were kids at a soccer field,” Beni Ben Muvchar, head of the local council, told Israeli Channel 12. “Today a red line was crossed,” he said, urging Israeli leaders to start targeting top Hezbollah commanders.

The Israeli military said one projectile was identified crossing from Lebanon toward the area, adding it was cooperating with the paramedic service to evacuate the wounded. Channel 12 aired footage of a large blast in one of the town’s valleys.

Rmeich, Lebanon. On October 21, 2023, Father Jawhar Tannous, maronite Church of Transfiguration poses for a portrait inside his church.

World & Nation

Many in Lebanon fear they will be caught in Hezbollah-Israel crossfire

Christian areas scattered across Hezbollah-dominated southern Lebanon find themselves on the front line of a fight that few see as theirs.

July 12, 2024

Hezbollah said in a statement that its militants firing Katyusha rockets at an Israeli army post in the Golan Heights was in response to Israeli airstrikes on villages in south Lebanon. The group said earlier three of its members were killed on Saturday without specifying where. Israel’s military said its air force targeted a Hezbollah arms depot on the border village of Kfar Kila, adding that militants were inside at the time.

Advertisement

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed them in 1981.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded near daily fire since the war in Gaza started after Hamas’ surprise attack on Oct. 7 killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage. Israel launched an offensive that has so far killed more than 39,000 people, according to local health authorities, displaced over 80% of the territory’s people and triggered a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.

FILE - A view of the makeshift tent camp where Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are staying, in the Muwasi area, southern Gaza, Jan. 1, 2024. The Israeli military ordered Monday, July 22, the evacuation of part of the area of the Gaza Strip, which they had designated a humanitarian zone. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

World & Nation

An Israeli airstrike hits a school sheltering people in Gaza, killing at least 30

Israeli airstrikes hit a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza, killing dozens. Military orders evacuation from a humanitarian zone.

July 27, 2024

Over the past weeks, the exchange of fire along the Lebanon-Israel intensified with Israeli airstrikes and rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah striking deeper and further away from the border.

Since early October, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed more than 450 people, mostly Hezbollah members, but also about 90 civilians and noncombatants. On the Israeli side, 21 soldiers and 13 civilians had been killed before Saturday.

Associated Press writer Goldenberg reported from Tel Aviv, Mroue reported from Beirut.

More to Read

World & NationIsrael-Hamas

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement