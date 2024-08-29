Advertisement
WHO announces limited pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

Infant Abdel-Rahman Abu El-Jedian, an 11-month-old who suffers from polio, is held by his mother in central Gaza Strip.
Infant Abdel-Rahman Abu El-Jedian, an 11-month-old who suffers from polio, is held by his mother, center, at a makeshift tent camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Tuesday.
(Abdel Kareem Hana / Associated Press)
By Edith M. Lederer
UNITED NATIONS — 

The U.N. World Health Organization announced Thursday that there will be limited pauses in fighting in Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations for hundreds of thousands of children after a baby contracted the first confirmed case in 25 years in the Palestinian territory.

Described as “humanitarian pauses” that will last three days in different areas of the war-ravaged territory, the vaccination campaign will start Sunday in central Gaza, said Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organization representative in the Palestinian territories.

That will be followed by another three-day pause in southern Gaza and then another in northern Gaza, he said, noting the pauses will last eight or nine hours each day. He thinks they might need additional days to complete the vaccinations.

Peeperkorn says they aim to vaccinate 640,000 children younger than 10 and that the campaign has been coordinated with Israeli authorities.

“I’m not going to say this is the ideal way forward. But this is a workable way forward,” Peeperkorn said of the humanitarian pauses. Later he added, “It will happen and should happen because we have an agreement.”

These humanitarian pauses are not a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that mediators U.S., Egypt and Qatar have long been seeking, including in talks that are ongoing this week.

An Israeli official said there is expected to be some sort of tactical pause to allow vaccinations to take place. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not been finalized. The Israeli army has previously announced limited pauses in limited areas to allow international humanitarian operations.

WHO said health workers need to vaccinate at least 90% of children in Gaza to stop the transmission of polio.

The campaign comes after 10-month-old Abdel-Rahman Abu El-Jedian was partially paralyzed by a mutated strain of the virus that vaccinated people shed in their waste. The baby boy was not vaccinated because he was born just before Oct. 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel and Israel launched a retaliatory offensive on Gaza.

He is one of hundreds of thousands of children who missed vaccinations because of the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Lederer writes for the Associated Press.

