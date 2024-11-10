Haiti replaces prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition process

Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille speaks during a joint press conference with Kenya’s President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi on Oct. 11.

A transitional council created to reestablish democratic order in Haiti issued a decree Sunday firing the country’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille and replacing him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job.

The decree, signed Sunday and set to publish Monday, was provided to the Associated Press by a government source. It marks even more turmoil in an already rocky democratic transition process for Haiti, which hasn’t held elections in years in large part because of the soaring levels of gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.

Conille, a longtime civil servant who has worked with the United Nations, served as prime minister for only six months.

The transitional council was established in April, tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet with the hope that it would help quell turmoil Haiti. But the council has been plagued with politics and infighting, and has long been at odds with Conille. The Organization of American States tried and failed last week to mediate disagreements in an attempt to save the fragile transition, according to the Miami Herald.

The process was dealt another blow in October when three members of the council faced corruption accusations from anti-corruption investigators alleging that they demanded $750,000 in bribes from a government bank director to secure his job. The report was a significant blow to the nine-member council.

Those same members accused of bribery, Smith Augustin, Emmanuel Vertilaire and Louis Gérald Gilles, were among those to sign the decree. Only one member, Edgard Leblanc Fils, did not sign the order.