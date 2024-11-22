2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family of four who froze while trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border during a 2022 blizzard.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, 29, an Indian national who prosecutors say went by the alias “Dirty Harry,” and Steve Shand, 50, an American from Florida, were part of a sophisticated illegal operation that has been bringing increasing numbers of Indians into the U.S, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said a family — 39-year-old Jagdish Patel; his wife, Vaishaliben, who was in her mid-30s; their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi; and their 3-year-old son, Dharmik — froze to death Jan. 19, 2022, while trying to cross the border into Minnesota in a scheme organized by Patel and Shand. The victims were not related to Harshkumar Patel.

Before the jury’s conviction on Friday, the federal trial in Fergus Falls, Minn., saw testimony from an alleged participant in the smuggling ring, a survivor of the treacherous journey across the northern border, Border Patrol agents and forensic experts.

Defense attorneys were pitted against each other, with Shand’s team arguing that he was unwittingly roped into the scheme by Patel.

Patel’s lawyers said their client had been misidentified, the Canadian Press news agency reported. They said “Dirty Harry,” the alleged nickname for Patel found in Shand’s phone, is a different person. Bank records and witness testimony from those who encountered Shand near the border don’t tie him to the crime, they added.

Prosecutors said Patel was the coordinator of the operation while Shand was a driver. Shand was to pick up 11 Indian migrants on the Minnesota side of the border, prosecutors said. Only seven survived the foot crossing. Canadian authorities found the two parents and their young children later that morning, dead from the cold.

Vancleave and Goldberg write for the Associated Press.