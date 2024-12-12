Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes kill 28 in Gaza; U.S. officials discuss Syria

Palestinian children push a cart carrying jerrycans and plastic bottles of water at a camp for displaced people in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday.

Palestinian medical officials say Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 28 people in the Gaza Strip, including seven children and a woman, hours after the U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

One of the strikes overnight and into Thursday flattened a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al Balah, where the casualties were taken. An Associated Press reporter saw the bodies at the hospital’s morgue.

Two other strikes killed 15 men who were part of local committees established to secure aid convoys. The committees were set up by displaced Palestinians in coordination with the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

The Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Yunis received the bodies and an Associated Press reporter counted them. The hospital said eight had been killed in a strike near the southern border town of Rafah and seven others in a strike 30 minutes later near Khan Yunis.

The U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday approved resolutions demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and expressing support for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees that Israel has moved to ban. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, although they reflect world opinion.

The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250 people. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 44,800 Palestinians in Gaza, more than half of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not say how many were combatants. The Israeli military says it has killed more than 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The fighting has plunged Gaza into a severe humanitarian crisis, with experts warning of famine.

Israel says it allows enough aid to enter and blames U.N. agencies for not distributing it. The U.N. says Israeli restrictions, and the breakdown of law and order after Israel repeatedly targeted the Hamas-run police force, make it extremely difficult to operate in the territory.

U.S. official says truce in Lebanon may help seal Gaza cease-fire

President Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, told reporters in Jerusalem on Thursday that Israel’s cease-fire in Lebanon has helped clear the way for another deal to end the war in Gaza.

He plans to travel next to Qatar and Egypt — key mediators in the cease-fire talks — as the Biden administration makes a final push on negotiations before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

Sullivan said that “Hamas’ posture at the negotiating table did adapt” after Israel decimated the leadership of its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon and reached a cease-fire there.

“We believe it puts us in a position to close this negotiation,” he said.

Sullivan dismissed speculation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was waiting for Trump to take office to finalize a deal. He said the U.S. believes there are three American hostages still alive in Gaza, but it’s hard to know for sure.

He also said “the balance of power in the Middle East has changed significantly” since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, especially with the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, a key ally of Hezbollah and Iran.

“We are now faced with a dramatically reshaped Middle East in which Israel is stronger, Iran is weaker, its proxies decimated, and a cease-fire that is new and will be lasting in Lebanon that ensures Israel’s security over the long term,” he said.

Blinken urges the many players in Syria to avoid taking any steps that could lead to violence

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is urging the many players in Syria to avoid taking any steps that could lead to further violence.

Blinken spoke to reporters in Jordan on Thursday shortly after meeting King Abdullah II as he opened a trip in the region to discuss Syria’s future after former President Bashar Assad’s ouster. Blinken will next visit Turkey, a NATO ally and a main backer of Syrian rebel groups.

Blinken called this “a time of both real promise but also peril for Syria and for its neighbors.”

He said he was focused on coordinating efforts in the region “to support the Syrian people as they transition away from Assad’s brutal dictatorship” and establish a government that isn’t dominated by one religion or ethnic group or outside power.

Blinken was asked about Israel’s incursion into a buffer zone that had been demilitarized for a half century. Netanyahu says the move is temporary and defensive, but also indicated Israel will remain in the area for a long time.

Blinken declined to say whether the U.S. supports the move, but said the U.S. would be speaking to Israel and other partners in the region.

“I think, across the board, when it comes to any actors who have real interests in Syria, it’s also really important at this time that we all try to make sure that we’re not sparking any additional conflicts,” he said.