California man captured in France on campus sexual assault charges waives hearing in Pennsylvania

A Saratoga, Calif., man extradited from France to face charges in a 2013 campus sexual assault case has waived his right to a pretrial hearing in Pennsylvania.

Ian Cleary, 32, will remain in custody until a formal arraignment in Gettysburg set for March 18. He is accused of stalking a woman at Gettysburg College, sneaking into her dorm and sexually assaulting her.

Cleary left school after the alleged assault and finished college and graduate school near home before moving to Europe. He is represented by an Adams County public defender who declined to comment on the case Monday.

Accuser Shannon Keeler had pursued charges from the start, renewing her efforts after receiving a Facebook message years later that said, “So I raped you.” The charges were filed in 2021, weeks after she told her story to the Associated Press.

She says his extradition this month gave her “renewed faith” in the justice system. Cleary fought extradition after he was captured in April, and returned this month after losing his appeal in the French courts.

The AP and The Times do not normally identify alleged sexual assault victims unless they come forward publicly, which Keeler has done.