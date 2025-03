Military leaders discuss Ukraine peacekeeping force as partial ceasefire plans are worked out

In this photo distributed by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, a Russian “Grad” self-propelled multiple rocket launcher fires toward Ukrainian positions in Ukraine.

Senior military officers from countries across Europe and beyond met Thursday outside London to flesh out plans for an international peacekeeping force for Ukraine as details of a partial ceasefire are worked out.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he didn’t know whether there would be a peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine war, but “we are making steps in the right direction” as a “coalition of the willing” led by Britain and France moves into an “operational phase.”

“We’re further forward this week than we were last week, and we are further forward last week than we were the week before,” he said before the meeting of military planning chiefs from more than two dozen countries. “I hope, I want, those talks to succeed. What I do know is if they do succeed, then we need to be able to defend the deal.”

Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after President Trump spoke with the countries’ leaders this week, though it remained to be seen when it might take effect and what possible targets would be off limits to attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Norway on Thursday, said that although he originally had sought a broader ceasefire, he was committed to working with the U.S. to stop arms being directed at power production and civilian facilities.

“I raised this issue with President Trump and said that our side would identify what we consider to be civilian infrastructure,” Zelensky said. “I don’t want there to be any misunderstanding about what the sides are agreeing on.”

‘Shuttle diplomacy’ expected after Saudi Arabia talks

The tentative deal to partially rein in the three-year war came after Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed Trump’s push for a full 30-day ceasefire. The difficulty in getting the combatants to agree not to target one another’s energy infrastructure highlights the challenges Trump will face in trying to fulfill his campaign pledge to quickly end the war.

Negotiators from Moscow and the U.S. will meet Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Putin’s foreign affairs advisor Sergei Ushakov told Russian news agencies.

Zelensky said his team would also meet with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia to discuss technical issues, and then the U.S. will act as an intermediary running “shuttle diplomacy” between Kyiv and Moscow.

Despite the negotiations, hundreds of drone attacks were launched overnight by both sides, injuring several people and damaging buildings.

Ukraine said Russia had launched 171 long-range drones and it shot down 75 while another 63 decoy drones disappeared from radar after likely being jammed. Russia said it destroyed 132 Ukrainian drones in six Russian regions and the annexed Crimea.

Kropyvnytskyi, a city in central Ukraine, faced its biggest attack of the war as about four dozen drones injured 14 people, including a couple with serious burns, and damaged houses and apartments.

“In a cruel twist, enemy drones hit Myru Street (‘Peace Street’ in English),” Andrii Raikovych, head of the regional administration, said.

More than 50 drones were intercepted in Russia’s Saratov region — the largest attack of its kind in the area — shattering windows in a hospital and damaging two kindergartens, a school and about 30 homes, Gov. Roman Busargin said. The attacks were focused on Engels, an industrial city near Russia’s main base for nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

Battlefield losses mount, though official numbers elusive

The U.K. Defense Ministry released its latest estimates on Russian casualties, saying 900,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine three years ago. That’s a jump of 200,000 from a fall estimate after it said Russian forces suffered heavy losses in October.

Defense intelligence said up to 250,000 Russian soldiers had been killed.

Western estimates of the parties’ war losses have varied and couldn’t be independently verified.

War losses have been a tightly guarded secret in Russia. The Defense Ministry’s most recent figures were from 2023 when it reported 6,000 deaths, which was regarded as unreliable.

The U.K. did not release a similar estimate for Ukrainian casualties.

Zelensky told NBC News last month that more than 46,000 soldiers had been killed, and more than 350,000 wounded. Those figures couldn’t be independently confirmed and could be an undercount.

Russia resistant to NATO peacekeepers

If peace comes to Ukraine, the number of troops that would help enforce it is vague. Officials have cited figures of between 10,000 and 30,000 troops.

Only Britain and France have said they are willing to send troops, though countries including Australia, Canada, France and Finland say they are open to being involved in some way.

Around 30 leaders were involved in a video meeting on Saturday including French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, leaders from Australia, Canada and New Zealand and officials from NATO and the European Union.

Russia has said it will not accept any troops from NATO countries being based on Ukrainian soil. And Trump has given no sign the U.S. will guarantee reserve firepower in case of any breaches of a truce. Starmer says the plan won’t work without that U.S. “backstop.”

In addition to the meeting in England, EU leaders in Brussels planned to discuss Ukraine’s security needs with Zelensky during a meeting about ramping up defense spending after the Trump administration signaled Europe must take care of its own security.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Ukraine must remain an independent democratic nation, continue its journey toward EU membership and maintain a strong army after a peace agreement.

The German parliament’s budget committee is expected to decide Friday to clear up to 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in extra funding for German military aid to Ukraine this year. That comes after parliament voted to loosen Germany’s debt rules for military and security spending.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said European plans for raising military spending conflicted with Putin and Trump’s efforts to reach a peace deal.

“Europe has engaged in militarization and has turned into a party of war,” Peskov said.

Arhirova and Lawless write for the Associated Press. Lawless reported from London. Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia, Geir Moulson in Berlin; Lorne Cook in Brussels, and Brian Melley in London contributed to this report.