Venezuela to resume repatriation of migrants after deal with U.S., official says

Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States deplane at the Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas, Venezuela, on Feb. 20.

Venezuela will once again accept repatriation flights from the United States carrying its deported nationals after reaching an agreement with the U.S., a Venezuelan official said on social media Saturday.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro suspended flights on March 8, after the U.S. Treasury Department announced the withdrawal of Chevron’s license to export Venezuelan oil.

“We have agreed with the U.S. government to resume the repatriation of Venezuelan migrants with an initial flight tomorrow, Sunday,” said Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and Maduro’s chief negotiator with the U.S., in a social media post.

Venezuela accepted the deal to guarantee the “the return of our compatriots to their nation with the safeguard of their Human Rights,” Rodríguez said.

In his statement, Rodríguez referred to the Trump administration’s deportation of some 250 Venezuelans to a high-security prison in El Salvador.

“Migrating is not a crime and we will not rest until we achieve the return of all those who require it and until we rescue our brothers kidnapped in El Salvador,” Rodríguez said.

Maduro ratified the measure during a public event later in the day. “We are resuming flights to rescue and release migrants from U.S. prisons,” Maduro said.

The Venezuelan leader also said that he held the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, responsible for the well-being of the Venezuelans deported to that country.

“You guarantee their health and, sooner rather than later, you have to hand them over and release them, because they are kidnapped,” Maduro said.

President Trump alleged that the deportees were members of the Tren de Aragua gang. He declared Tren de Aragua an invading force March 15 when he invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a little-used authority from 1798 that allows the president to deport noncitizens during wartime. A federal judge issued an order temporarily barring the deportations, and flights were in the air when the ruling came down.

Tren de Aragua, which the U.S. State Department designated a foreign terrorist organization, originated in a prison in the South American country. Members accompanied an exodus of millions of Venezuelans, the overwhelming majority of whom were seeking better living conditions after their nation’s economy came undone in the last decade.

Trump’s administration has not provided evidence that the deportees are members of Tren de Aragua or that they committed any crime in the U.S.

Maduro’s government has mostly refused the entry of immigrants deported from the U.S. Those deportations have sharply increased since Trump took office Jan. 20.

In recent weeks, some 350 people were deported to Venezuela, including about 180 who spent up to 16 days at the U.S. naval base prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Trump administration said that the Venezuelans sent to Guantanamo are members of Tren de Aragua, but offered little evidence to back this up.

