Majority of Brazil’s Supreme Court panel accepts coup charge against ex-President Bolsonaro

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media Tuesday as he arrives at the Brasilia International Airport.

A majority of a panel of justices of Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro over an alleged attempt to stay in office after his 2022 election defeat.

Three justices voted in favor of putting Bolsonaro on trial. The result will be official after all five judges cast their votes.

The three justices said seven other close allies should also stand trial on five counts: attempting to stage a coup, involvement in an armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, damage characterized by violence and a serious threat against the state’s assets, and deterioration of listed heritage.

Advertisement

The former president has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and says he’s being politically persecuted.

Under Brazilian law, a coup conviction alone carries a sentence of up to 12 years. When combined with the other charges, it could result in a sentence of decades behind bars.

Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet on Tuesday said those facing the charges sought to maintain Bolsonaro in power “at all costs,” in a multi-step scheme that accelerated after the far-right politician lost to current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the election.

Advertisement

Like in his February indictment of Bolsonaro and 33 others, Gonet said part of the plot included a plan to kill Lula and Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who were put under surveillance by the alleged conspirators.

The plan did not go ahead only because at the last minute the accused failed to get the army’s commander on board, Gonet said.

“Frustration overwhelmed the members of the criminal organization who, however, did not give up on the violent seizure of power, not even after the elected president of the republic was sworn in,” Gonet said.

Advertisement

That was a reference to the Jan. 8, 2023, riot, when Bolsonaro’s die-hard supporters stormed and trashed the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress in Brasilia a week after Lula took office.

The Supreme Court is analyzing whether to accept the charges against eight of the 34 people Gonet accused of participating in the coup plan.

Observers say that it’s likely that the charges will be accepted.

As well as Bolsonaro, the court will vote on the accusations faced by his running mate during the 2022 election and former Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto, ex-Justice Minister Anderson Torres and his aide-de-camp Mauro Cid, among others. The court will decide on the fate of the others later.

Hughes writes for the Associated Press.